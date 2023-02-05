Amritsar : एसजीपीसी ने स्वर्ण मंदिर में नियुक्त किए पांच गाइड, विदेशी और घरेलू पर्यटकों की करेंगे मदद

एसजीपीसी ने अमृतसर के स्वर्ण मंदिर में विदेशी और घरेलू पर्यटकों की मदद के लिए पांच गाइडों की नियुक्ति की है। एसजीपीसी द्वारा नियुक्त गाइड सतनाम सिंह ने समाचार एजेंसी एएनआई को बताया कि हम देश-विदेश के तीर्थयात्रियों का मार्गदर्शन करते हैं और स्वर्ण मंदिर के इतिहास के बारे में बताते हैं। यहां के परिसर में लंगर हॉल सहित सभी महत्वपूर्ण स्थानों के बारे में भी बताते हैं।

Amritsar | "This is a place of peace. It is a good initiative by the Gurdwara management to help the visiting tourists with information and the history of the place, says an Italian tourist. pic.twitter.com/wREibgANlI