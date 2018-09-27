बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
यूपीः मऊ में अफवाह पर उबाल, जान बचाकर भागते रहे पुलिसकर्मी, देखें तस्वीरें
न्यूज डेस्क,अमर उजाला,मऊ, Updated Thu, 27 Sep 2018 10:09 PM IST
यूपी के मऊ जिले में गुरुवार को महज एक अफवाह पर जमकर उत्पात हुआ। मुहम्मदपुर बरहिया गांव के सामने गुरुवार सुबह निजी बस की टक्कर से आटो सवार 15 स्कूली बच्चों के घायल होने और तीन छात्रों की मौत अफवाह से शुरु हुए उपद्रव में फंसे पुलिस अधिकारी और कर्मचारियों के हौसले पस्त दिखे। घटना के बाद पुलिस सहमी थी तो वहीं उपद्रवी हावी रहे। पुलिस ने लाठियां भांजी और आंसू गैस के गोले छोड़े तो ग्रामीणों ने यूपी 100 वाहन, थानाध्यक्ष की जीप और बाइक जला दी। इस दौरान एएसपी समेत 14 पुलिस कर्मी घायल हो गए। पुलिसकर्मी भागते रहे और ग्रामीण हमला बोलते रहे। आगे की स्लाइड्स में देखें खौफनाक मंजर.....
