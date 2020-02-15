शहर चुनें

परिवार आत्महत्या केस: पापा नींद की गोली देकर गला दबा देना, सुसाइडट नोट से चौंकाने वाला खुलासा

अमर उजाला नेटवर्क, वाराणसी, Updated Sat, 15 Feb 2020 10:31 AM IST
family suicide case
1 of 7
family suicide case - फोटो : अमर उजाला
सुसाइड नोट के अनुसार, पति और पत्नी ने जब जान देने की बात आपस में तय कर ली तो उन्होंने बच्चों से भी इस संबंध में बात की। हर्ष स्नातक की पढ़ाई कर रहा था और हिमांशी इंटरमीडिएट का प्राइवेट फार्म भरी थी। दोनों बच्चों ने चेतन से कहा था कि हमें नींद की गोली देकर पापा गला दबा देना। बच्चों ने जैसा कहा वैसा ही उनके साथ चेतन ने किया।
family suicide family suicide in varanasi varanasi suicide परिवार की आत्महत्या
family suicide case
family suicide case - फोटो : अमर उजाला
फाइल फोटो
फाइल फोटो - फोटो : Family suicide in varanasi wife wrote suicide note
मौके पर जमा भीड़
मौके पर जमा भीड़ - फोटो : अमर उजाला
Family Suicide case
Family Suicide case - फोटो : अमर उजाला
चेतन और उसका परिवार (फाइल फोटो)
चेतन और उसका परिवार (फाइल फोटो) - फोटो : अमर उजाला
मौके पर पहुंची पुलिस
मौके पर पहुंची पुलिस - फोटो : Family suicide in varanasi wife wrote suicide note
मौके पर पहुंचे अधिकारी
मौके पर पहुंचे अधिकारी - फोटो : Family suicide in varanasi wife wrote suicide note
