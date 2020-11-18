शहर चुनें
वाराणसी में होने लगा ठंड का अहसास, उत्तर पश्चिमी हवाओं से तीन डिग्री गिरा पारा

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, वाराणसी, Updated Wed, 18 Nov 2020 10:36 AM IST
वाराणसी में बढ़ने लगी ठंड, (फाइल फोटो)।
वाराणसी समेत पूरे पूर्वांचल में ठंड बढ़ने लगी है। दिवाली बाद हुई बूंदाबांदी ने भी ठिठुरन बढ़ा दी। तापमान में उतार-चढ़ाव बना हुआ है। लोगों ने कहीं-कहीं अलाव जलाना भी शुरू कर दिया है।
