कानपुर के बाद बनारस में बरामद हुआ पुराने नोटों का जखीरा, तीन दबोचे गए
टीम डिजिटल,वाराणसी, Updated Wed, 24 Jan 2018 03:03 PM IST
कानपुर में बरामद पुराने नोटों का मामला सुलझा भी नहीं है कि वाराणसी में बुधवार को पांच सौ के पुराने नोटों का जखीरा बरामद हुआ है। नोटों का यह जखीरा शहर से बाहर जाने वाला था लेकिन पुलिस ने उससे पहले ही जब्त कर लिया। कानपुर में बरामद नोटों का तार वाराणसी से जुड़ा था। अब बनारस में पुराने नोट बरामद होने से हड़कंप मच गया। आगे की स्लाइड्स में देखें..
