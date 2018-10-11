बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
{"_id":"5bbf800dbdec224ffd1765f4","slug":"varanasi-girls-become-sho-of-police-station-for-one-day","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0924\u0938\u094d\u0935\u0940\u0930\u094b\u0902 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0926\u0947\u0916\u0947\u0902: \u091c\u092c \u0925\u093e\u0928\u0947\u0926\u093e\u0930 \u092c\u0928\u0940 \u0915\u093f\u0936\u094b\u0930\u093f\u092f\u093e\u0902 \u0924\u094b \u092c\u0928\u093e\u0930\u0938 \u0915\u0947 \u092a\u0941\u0932\u093f\u0938 \u0925\u093e\u0928\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u093e \u0915\u0948\u0938\u093e \u0930\u0939\u093e \u0939\u093e\u0932","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
तस्वीरों में देखें: जब थानेदार बनी किशोरियां तो बनारस के पुलिस थानों का कैसा रहा हाल
न्यूज डेस्क,अमर उजाला,वाराणसी, Updated Thu, 11 Oct 2018 10:23 PM IST
अंतरराष्ट्रीय बालिका दिवस पर बुधवार को वाराणसी नगर क्षेत्र के 15 थानों में पांच घंटे तक थानेदार के तौर पर 15 किशोरियों ने कामकाज संभाला। शाम को एसएसपी को किशोरियों ने फीडबैक भी दिया। आगे की स्लाइड्स में देखें तस्वीरें...
