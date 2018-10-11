शहर चुनें

विज्ञापन
तस्वीरों में देखें: जब थानेदार बनी किशोरियां तो बनारस के पुलिस थानों का कैसा रहा हाल

न्यूज डेस्क,अमर उजाला,वाराणसी, Updated Thu, 11 Oct 2018 10:23 PM IST
varanasi
1 of 6

अंतरराष्ट्रीय बालिका दिवस पर बुधवार को वाराणसी नगर क्षेत्र के 15 थानों में पांच घंटे तक थानेदार के तौर पर 15 किशोरियों ने कामकाज संभाला। शाम को एसएसपी को किशोरियों ने फीडबैक भी दिया।  आगे की स्लाइड्स में देखें तस्वीरें...
 
international day of the girl child international girl child day varanasi police
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
