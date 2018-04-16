बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
{"_id":"5ad4e10a4f1c1b46098b4e6c","slug":"twelve-people-died-in-many-road-accident-in-purvanchal","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092a\u0942\u0930\u094d\u0935\u093e\u0902\u091a\u0932 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0938\u0921\u093c\u0915 \u0939\u093e\u0926\u0938\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u0947 \u0928\u093e\u092e \u0930\u0939\u093e \u0938\u094b\u092e\u0935\u093e\u0930, 12 \u0932\u094b\u0917\u094b\u0902 \u0928\u0947 \u0917\u0902\u0935\u093e\u0908 \u091c\u093e\u0928","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
पूर्वांचल में सड़क हादसों के नाम रहा सोमवार, 12 लोगों ने गंवाई जान
न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, वाराणसी, Updated Mon, 16 Apr 2018 11:23 PM IST
यूपी के पूर्वांचल में सोमवार को तेज रफ्तार ने 12 लोगों की जिंदगी को लील लिया। अलग-अगल हुए सड़क हादसों में कई लोग घायल भी हुए। जिनका अस्पताल में इलाज चल रहा है। आगे की स्लाइड्स में देखें...
