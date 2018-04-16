शहर चुनें

पूर्वांचल में सड़क हादसों के नाम रहा सोमवार, 12 लोगों ने गंवाई जान

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, वाराणसी, Updated Mon, 16 Apr 2018 11:23 PM IST
ऑटो के उड़े परखच्चे
यूपी के पूर्वांचल में सोमवार को तेज रफ्तार ने 12 लोगों की जिंदगी को लील लिया। अलग-अगल हुए सड़क हादसों में कई लोग घायल भी हुए। जिनका अस्पताल में इलाज चल रहा है। आगे की स्लाइड्स में देखें...

 
