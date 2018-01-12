बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
स्वामी विवेकानंद की जयंती पर बीएचयू से निकली राष्ट्रीय युवा यात्रा, देखें तस्वीरें...
न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, वाराणसी, Updated Fri, 12 Jan 2018 04:11 PM IST
अपने आध्यात्मिक ज्ञान का पूरी दुनिया में लोहा मनवाने वाले स्वामी विवेकानंद की जयंती वाराणसी में शुक्रवार को धूमधाम से मनाई गई। स्वामी विवेकानंद की जंयती पर बीएचयू की तरफ से राष्ट्रीय युवा यात्रा का आयोजन किया गया। आगे की स्लाइड्स में देखें...
