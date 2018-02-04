बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
सृष्टि-2018ः डांस और कैटवाक ऐसा कि लोगों की पलकें नहीं झपकी, देखें तस्वीरें
न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, वाराणसी, Updated Sun, 04 Feb 2018 04:45 PM IST
बीएचयू कृषि विज्ञान संस्थान के चार दिवसीय वार्षिक सांस्कृतिक महोत्सव ‘सृष्टि 2018’ के अंतिम दिन भावी कृषि वैज्ञानिकों पर मस्ती का रंग छाया नजर आया। रंगारंग सांस्कृतिक प्रस्तुतियों के बीच दर्शक दीर्घा में बैठे छात्र भी खूब थिरके। प्रतिभागियों ने कैटवाक व डांस से सबको मोहित कर दिया। आगे की स्लाइड्स में देखें...
