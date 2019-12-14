शहर चुनें

Sridevi's sweetheart Janhvi Kapoor became Devotion after worshiping mother Ganga in varanasi

मां गंगा की वंदना कर भाव विभोर हुईं श्रीदेवी की लाडली जान्हवी कपूर

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, वाराणसी, Updated Sat, 14 Dec 2019 09:58 PM IST
गंगा आरती करतीं जान्हवी कपूर
1 of 4
गंगा आरती करतीं जान्हवी कपूर - फोटो : a

दशाश्वमेध घाट पर गंगा सेवा निधि द्वारा होने वाली विश्व प्रसिद्ध दैनिक मां गंगा आरती के आयोजन में अभिनेत्री जान्हवी कपूर और परिवार के अन्य सदस्य ने पूरे भक्तिभाव से जब भाग लिया, तो घाट पर मौजूद हर शख्स उनकी सादगी और भक्ति का कायल हो गया।

 

 

सूर्य ग्रहण पर कुष्ठ आश्रम में दान से होंगे सूर्य वलिष्ठ, राहु भी होंगे शान्त : 25-Dec-2019
