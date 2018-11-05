शहर चुनें


पीएम मोदी का दौराः बनारस में दिखने लगी तैयारियों की झलक, एसपीजी ने भी लिया जायजा

न्यूज डेस्क,अमर उजाला,वाराणसी, Updated Mon, 05 Nov 2018 04:57 PM IST
varanasi
प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी 12 नवंबर को अपने संसदीय क्षेत्र वाराणसी आएंगे। पीएम मोदी इस दौरान काशीवासियों को 2400 करोड़ से अधिक का दिवाली गिफ्ट देंगे। पीएम के दौरे को लेकर तैयारियों की झलक दिखने लगी है। शहर में रंग-रोगन का काम शुरू हो गया है। अधिकारी किसी भी प्रकार की कमी नहीं छोड़ना चाहते हैं। आगे की स्लाइड्स में देखें...

 
pm modi tour pm modi narendra modi varanasi news
