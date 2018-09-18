शहर चुनें

बनारसः पीएम मोदी ने बच्चों को कभी न डरने की दी सीख, बताया यह मंत्र 

न्यूज डेस्क,अमर उजाला,वाराणसी, Updated Tue, 18 Sep 2018 03:13 PM IST
varanasi
1 of 7
प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी अपने संसदीय क्षेत्र वाराणसी के स्कूली बच्चों से मिले तो उन्हें कभी न डरने की सीख दी। इसके साथ ही डर भगाने का एक मंत्र भी दिया, जिसे जानकार सभी बच्चे बहुत खुश हुए और कभी न डरने का वादा किया। आगे की स्लाइड्स में देखें...

 
pm modi birthday pm modi narendra modi pm modi in varanasi
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

Army jawan shoot two person in barrack Later killed himself at Mcleodganj Himachal Pradesh
varanasi
varanasi
varanasi
बच्चों के साथ संवाद करते पीएम
पीएम ने इन खास बच्चों से उनके ही अंदाज में की बात
बच्चों से वादा लिया दिन में चार बार मेहनत करेंगे, पसीना बहाएंगे
प्रधानमंत्री ने काशी विद्यापीठ के छात्रों और उनकी ओर से पढ़ाए जा रहे बच्चों संग की बातचीत
