बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
विज्ञापन
{"_id":"5ba0c8b4867a557f220f95f8","slug":"pm-modi-teaches-children-and-says-that-never-want-to-be-scared","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092c\u0928\u093e\u0930\u0938\u0903 \u092a\u0940\u090f\u092e \u092e\u094b\u0926\u0940 \u0928\u0947 \u092c\u091a\u094d\u091a\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u094b \u0915\u092d\u0940 \u0928 \u0921\u0930\u0928\u0947 \u0915\u0940 \u0926\u0940 \u0938\u0940\u0916, \u092c\u0924\u093e\u092f\u093e \u092f\u0939 \u092e\u0902\u0924\u094d\u0930\u00a0","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
बनारसः पीएम मोदी ने बच्चों को कभी न डरने की दी सीख, बताया यह मंत्र
न्यूज डेस्क,अमर उजाला,वाराणसी, Updated Tue, 18 Sep 2018 03:13 PM IST
प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी अपने संसदीय क्षेत्र वाराणसी के स्कूली बच्चों से मिले तो उन्हें कभी न डरने की सीख दी। इसके साथ ही डर भगाने का एक मंत्र भी दिया, जिसे जानकार सभी बच्चे बहुत खुश हुए और कभी न डरने का वादा किया। आगे की स्लाइड्स में देखें...
अगली स्लाइड देखें
विज्ञापन
अमर उजाला की खबरों को फेसबुक पर पाने के लिए लाइक करें
विज्ञापन
Recommended
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
{"_id":"5ba0c8b4867a557f220f95f8","slug":"pm-modi-teaches-children-and-says-that-never-want-to-be-scared","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092c\u0928\u093e\u0930\u0938\u0903 \u092a\u0940\u090f\u092e \u092e\u094b\u0926\u0940 \u0928\u0947 \u092c\u091a\u094d\u091a\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u094b \u0915\u092d\u0940 \u0928 \u0921\u0930\u0928\u0947 \u0915\u0940 \u0926\u0940 \u0938\u0940\u0916, \u092c\u0924\u093e\u092f\u093e \u092f\u0939 \u092e\u0902\u0924\u094d\u0930\u00a0","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"5ba0c8b4867a557f220f95f8","slug":"pm-modi-teaches-children-and-says-that-never-want-to-be-scared","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092c\u0928\u093e\u0930\u0938\u0903 \u092a\u0940\u090f\u092e \u092e\u094b\u0926\u0940 \u0928\u0947 \u092c\u091a\u094d\u091a\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u094b \u0915\u092d\u0940 \u0928 \u0921\u0930\u0928\u0947 \u0915\u0940 \u0926\u0940 \u0938\u0940\u0916, \u092c\u0924\u093e\u092f\u093e \u092f\u0939 \u092e\u0902\u0924\u094d\u0930\u00a0","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"5ba0c8b4867a557f220f95f8","slug":"pm-modi-teaches-children-and-says-that-never-want-to-be-scared","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092c\u0928\u093e\u0930\u0938\u0903 \u092a\u0940\u090f\u092e \u092e\u094b\u0926\u0940 \u0928\u0947 \u092c\u091a\u094d\u091a\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u094b \u0915\u092d\u0940 \u0928 \u0921\u0930\u0928\u0947 \u0915\u0940 \u0926\u0940 \u0938\u0940\u0916, \u092c\u0924\u093e\u092f\u093e \u092f\u0939 \u092e\u0902\u0924\u094d\u0930\u00a0","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"5ba0c8b4867a557f220f95f8","slug":"pm-modi-teaches-children-and-says-that-never-want-to-be-scared","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092c\u0928\u093e\u0930\u0938\u0903 \u092a\u0940\u090f\u092e \u092e\u094b\u0926\u0940 \u0928\u0947 \u092c\u091a\u094d\u091a\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u094b \u0915\u092d\u0940 \u0928 \u0921\u0930\u0928\u0947 \u0915\u0940 \u0926\u0940 \u0938\u0940\u0916, \u092c\u0924\u093e\u092f\u093e \u092f\u0939 \u092e\u0902\u0924\u094d\u0930\u00a0","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"5ba0c8b4867a557f220f95f8","slug":"pm-modi-teaches-children-and-says-that-never-want-to-be-scared","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092c\u0928\u093e\u0930\u0938\u0903 \u092a\u0940\u090f\u092e \u092e\u094b\u0926\u0940 \u0928\u0947 \u092c\u091a\u094d\u091a\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u094b \u0915\u092d\u0940 \u0928 \u0921\u0930\u0928\u0947 \u0915\u0940 \u0926\u0940 \u0938\u0940\u0916, \u092c\u0924\u093e\u092f\u093e \u092f\u0939 \u092e\u0902\u0924\u094d\u0930\u00a0","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"5ba0c8b4867a557f220f95f8","slug":"pm-modi-teaches-children-and-says-that-never-want-to-be-scared","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092c\u0928\u093e\u0930\u0938\u0903 \u092a\u0940\u090f\u092e \u092e\u094b\u0926\u0940 \u0928\u0947 \u092c\u091a\u094d\u091a\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u094b \u0915\u092d\u0940 \u0928 \u0921\u0930\u0928\u0947 \u0915\u0940 \u0926\u0940 \u0938\u0940\u0916, \u092c\u0924\u093e\u092f\u093e \u092f\u0939 \u092e\u0902\u0924\u094d\u0930\u00a0","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"5ba0c8b4867a557f220f95f8","slug":"pm-modi-teaches-children-and-says-that-never-want-to-be-scared","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092c\u0928\u093e\u0930\u0938\u0903 \u092a\u0940\u090f\u092e \u092e\u094b\u0926\u0940 \u0928\u0947 \u092c\u091a\u094d\u091a\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u094b \u0915\u092d\u0940 \u0928 \u0921\u0930\u0928\u0947 \u0915\u0940 \u0926\u0940 \u0938\u0940\u0916, \u092c\u0924\u093e\u092f\u093e \u092f\u0939 \u092e\u0902\u0924\u094d\u0930\u00a0","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
विज्ञापन
Downloads
© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.