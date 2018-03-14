शहर चुनें

अपना शहर चुनें

Hindi News ›   Photo Gallery ›   Uttar Pradesh ›   Varanasi ›   People reached deendayal hastkala sankul after pm modi branding

पीएम मोदी की ब्रांडिंग से हस्तकला संकुल में आई बहार

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, वाराणसी, Updated Wed, 14 Mar 2018 02:09 PM IST
महिला बुनकरों ने राष्ट्राध्यक्ष को दिया फ्रांस का एंबलम
1 of 5
फ्रांसीसी राष्ट्रपति इमैनुएल मैक्रां के साथ प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी के दौरे से दीनदयाल हस्तकला संकुल में बहार आ गई है। सोमवार को हुए दौरे के अगले दिन मंगलवार तीन हजार से अधिक लोग संकुल पहुंचे। आगे की स्लाइड्स में देखें...

 
अगली स्लाइड देखें
french president pm modi modi in kashi varanasi news

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

Recommended

wine
Dehradun

शराब पीने वालों के लिए बुरी खबर, खरीदने से पहले सोचेंगे 100 बार

14 मार्च 2018

bypoll results
Lucknow

गोरखपुर और फूलपुर में सपा की जय-जयकार, लखनऊ में जमकर जश्न

14 मार्च 2018

vikas verma
Lucknow

पूर्व मंत्री लालजी वर्मा के इकलौते बेटे ने खुद को गोली से उड़ाया, मौत

14 मार्च 2018

हनीप्रीत के साथ राम रहीम
Chandigarh

पढ़ें राम रहीम के 'करीबी' गोलो मौसी का कबूलनामा, उगले बाबा और हनीप्रीत के 6 राज

14 मार्च 2018

आमिर खान का पुश्तैनी घर
Kanpur

Bdy spl: ये है सुपरस्टार आमिर खान के 'पुश्तैनी घर का हाल', कहीं कब्जा तो कहीं खंडहर

14 मार्च 2018

More in City & states

businessman committed suicide in lucknow
Lucknow

‘पत्नी को मुंह दिखाने के काबिल नहीं रहा’ इसलिए कर रहा हूं सुसाइड

14 मार्च 2018

हरियाणा में अनोखी शादी
Chandigarh

हेलीकॉप्टर से लेने आए थे दुल्हन...पर नहीं हो पाई विदाई, सुबह वही हुआ जो होना था

14 मार्च 2018

डेमाे पिक
Kanpur

शनि अमावस्याः जिन राशियों में कष्टदायी है "शनि", वो जातक करें ये उपाय

14 मार्च 2018

demo pic
Dehradun

SBI सेविंग अकाउंट में मिनिमम बैलेंस न रखने वाले खाताधारक घबराए नहीं, अब भी है ये विकल्प 

14 मार्च 2018

Himachal Pradesh High Court judgement over JBT recruitment
Shimla

जेबीटी भर्ती को लेकर हिमाचल हाईकोर्ट ने सुनाया अहम फैसला

14 मार्च 2018

aamir khan
Delhi NCR

Happy B'day Aamir Khan: AIB से लेकर 'सीक्रेट सन' तक जानें 'राजा हिंदुस्तानी' से जुड़े 7 बड़े विवाद

14 मार्च 2018

post office
Chandigarh

डाकघरों में 1 अप्रैल से मिलेंगी 5 शानदार स्कीमें, थोड़ी सी इन्वेस्टमेंट और मोटा मुनाफा

14 मार्च 2018

बाबा रामदेव
Dehradun

अब बाबा रामदेव देंगे इन बड़ी कंपनियों को चैलेंज, जल्द बाजार में आएगा ये प्रोडक्ट

14 मार्च 2018

Budhwa Mangal
Varanasi

बनारसः गंगा की मध्यधारा में सजी बुढ़वा मंगल की महफिल

14 मार्च 2018

hanuman in ramayana
Dehradun

उत्तराखंड के इन चमत्कारिक स्थानों पर आते जाते रहे हैं भगवान हनुमान, तस्वीरों में देखें...

14 मार्च 2018

sbi
Dehradun

SBI ग्राहकों के लिए बुरी खबर, बैंक ने बंद कर दिए लाखों सेविंग अकाउंट, पीछे है यह वजह

14 मार्च 2018

Meenakshi Pasricha in Mrs India Grand Finale 2018
Shimla

बचपन से था मॉडंलिग का शौक, आज मिसेज इंडिया में पहुंची

14 मार्च 2018

अभिषेक बच्चन
Chandigarh

इधर अमिताभ बच्चन बीमार, उधर गलियों में दिखे अभिषेक, ऐसे छिपाया गम...पर आंखें नम

14 मार्च 2018

Actor Sunny Deol missing mountains of Manali
Shimla

आजकल सन्नी देयोल को सता रही है इनकी याद, सोशल मीडिया पर किया पोस्ट

14 मार्च 2018

Stephen Hawking
Delhi NCR

ऑक्सफॉर्ड में पढ़ाई से ज्यादा बोर्ड गेम खेलने वाले स्टीफन हॉकिंग को कैसे मिली फर्स्ट क्लास डिग्री, दिलचस्प है स्टोरी

14 मार्च 2018

akhilesh yadav and shivpal yadav
Lucknow

2022 में चाचा शिवपाल यादव को दे दूंगा राज्यसभा का टिकट: अखिलेश यादव

13 मार्च 2018

महिला बुनकरों ने राष्ट्राध्यक्ष को दिया फ्रांस का एंबलम
hastkala sankul
hastkala sankul
hastkala sankul
hastkala sankul

अमर उजाला ऐप चुनें

सबसे तेज अनुभव के लिए

क्लिक करें Add to Home Screen
  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports News

Lifestyle

Entertainment News

Latest News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.