पीएम मोदी की ब्रांडिंग से हस्तकला संकुल में आई बहार
न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, वाराणसी, Updated Wed, 14 Mar 2018 02:09 PM IST
फ्रांसीसी राष्ट्रपति इमैनुएल मैक्रां के साथ प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी के दौरे से दीनदयाल हस्तकला संकुल में बहार आ गई है। सोमवार को हुए दौरे के अगले दिन मंगलवार तीन हजार से अधिक लोग संकुल पहुंचे। आगे की स्लाइड्स में देखें...
