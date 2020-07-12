शहर चुनें
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
Home ›   Photo Gallery ›   Uttar Pradesh ›   Ballia ›   PCS Officer Suicide Case in Ballia News: Priyanka gandhi vadra wrote letter to cm yogi adityanath demand for a transparent inquiry for family judgement

पीसीएस आत्महत्या: प्रियंका गांधी का सीएम योगी को खत, लिखा- मामले में पारदर्शी जांच कर मिले परिवार को न्याय

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, बलिया, Updated Sun, 12 Jul 2020 11:55 AM IST
प्रियंका गांधी और पीसीएस अफसर मणि मंजरी राय (फाइल फोटो)।
1 of 7
प्रियंका गांधी और पीसीएस अफसर मणि मंजरी राय (फाइल फोटो)। - फोटो : अमर उजाला।
बलिया जिले के मनियर नगर पंचायत की ईओ(अधिशासी अधिकारी, पीसीएस) के आत्महत्या के मामले में परिजन उच्च स्तरीय जांच की मांग कर रहे हैं। वहीं अब पीसीएस अधिकारी के पीड़ित परिवार को कांग्रेस महासचिव प्रियंका गांधी का भी साथ मिल गया है।
अगली स्लाइड देखें
विज्ञापन
IIT-JEE और NEET परीक्षा में कैसे मिलेगी अच्छी रैंकिंग, एक्सपर्ट फैकल्टी से जानें
Click Here
विज्ञापन
nagar panchayat eo pcs officer suicide pcs suicide in ballia priyanka gandhi cm yogi adityanath

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

Recommended

मणि मंजरी राय (फाइल फोटो)।
Ballia

पीसीएस आत्महत्या: अब पुलिस को मिल सकते हैं अहम सुराग, गिरफ्त में आया ये आरोपी

12 जुलाई 2020

झुन्ना पंडित।
Uttar Pradesh

यूपी के सबसे बड़े माफिया मुख्तार अंसारी के शूटर के तौर पहचान रखता था झुन्ना पंडित

12 जुलाई 2020

विज्ञापन
हार्वर्ड बिजनेस स्कूल के साथ सेज यूनिवर्सिटी (सेज समूह) का टाई-अप
Sage University

हार्वर्ड बिजनेस स्कूल के साथ सेज यूनिवर्सिटी (सेज समूह) का टाई-अप
शहर में सन्नाटा
Meerut

लॉकडाउन का दूसरा दिन: हर तरफ सन्नाटा, सड़कों पर सिर्फ पुलिस का पहरा, तस्वीरों में देखें पश्चिमी यूपी का हाल

12 जुलाई 2020

शेख वसीम बारी, बशीर अहमद और उमर बारी की हत्या
Jammu

वसीम बारी की हत्या के बाद आतंकियों की एक और साजिश, भाजपा से जुड़े और हमदर्दी रखने वालों को ये धमकी

12 जुलाई 2020

जानिये ज्योतिष शास्त्र में मूलांक क्या होता है
numeorology

जानिये ज्योतिष शास्त्र में मूलांक क्या होता है
kanpur encounter
Kanpur

Kanpur Encounter: बिकरू की महिलाएं बोलीं, अब पुलिस कर रही परेशान, जांच के नाम पर धड़ल्ले से घर में घुस आते हैं

12 जुलाई 2020

gorakhpur lockdown
Gorakhpur

Gorakhpur lockdown: हर चौराहे पर पहरा देती रही पुलिस, गलियों से हाईवे तक पसरा सन्नाटा, देखें तस्वीरें

12 जुलाई 2020

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Related

ताजमहल के पार्श्व में बहती यमुना नदी (फाइल फोटो)
Agra

लॉकडाउन का असर: हवा की गुणवत्ता में दिखा बड़ा फर्क, दो महीने बाद मिली 'सेहतमंद सांस'

12 जुलाई 2020

सोशल डिस्टेसिंग नियम को नजरअंदाज करते लोग।
Gorakhpur

इस लापरवाही से गोरखपुर में बढ़े कोरोना के मरीज, अब दो मंडलों में पहले पायदान पर

12 जुलाई 2020

हार्वर्ड बिजनेस स्कूल के साथ सेज यूनिवर्सिटी (सेज समूह) का टाई-अप
Sage University

हार्वर्ड बिजनेस स्कूल के साथ सेज यूनिवर्सिटी (सेज समूह) का टाई-अप
विज्ञापन
अमर दुबे
Delhi NCR

गुंडागर्दी छोड़ना चाहता था अमर दुबे, एनकाउंटर से पहले विकास के साथ हुई थी बहस

12 जुलाई 2020

विकास दुबे के साथ गुड्डन
Kanpur

कानपुर पुलिस की कहानी में बड़ा झोल, गुड्डन गैंग का गुर्गा, पोस्टर भी जारी, पर वांछित नहीं

12 जुलाई 2020

जानिये ज्योतिष शास्त्र में मूलांक क्या होता है
numeorology

जानिये ज्योतिष शास्त्र में मूलांक क्या होता है
Leopard Killed Old age Women in Haldwani, Dead Body recovered, Photos
Dehradun

महिलाओं के झुंड से बुजुर्ग महिला को घसीटकर ले गया तेंदुआ, मच गई चीख-पुकार, तस्वीरें...

12 जुलाई 2020

kanpur encounter
Kanpur

कानपुर एनकाउंटर में शामिल था गुड्डन, असलहा मुहैया कराने में विकास की मदद की थी, चलाई थी गोली!

12 जुलाई 2020

kanpur encounter
Kanpur

Kanpur Encounter: विकास दुबे का साया था गुड्डन, पत्नी भी ग्राम पंचायत सदस्य, कंधे पर बंदूक रख फैलाता था दहशत

12 जुलाई 2020

kanpur encounter
Kanpur

कानपुर एनकाउंटर: क्या वारदात की साजिशकर्ता है नवविवाहिता, तीन दिन के अंदर होगा खुलासा

12 जुलाई 2020

लॉकडाउन का उल्लंघन करने वालों के चालान काटती पुलिस
Agra

मास्क न लगाना लोगों को पड़ा महंगा, लॉकडाउन में पुलिस ने काटे धड़ाधड़ चालान

12 जुलाई 2020

kanpur encounter
Kanpur

उज्जैन एसपी को पता था विकास दुबे का एनकाउंटर होगा!, कहा था..शायद जिंदा यूपी नहीं पहुंचेगा

12 जुलाई 2020

kanpur encounter
Kanpur

Exclusive: क्या तत्कालीन एसएसपी ने दिया था विकास दुबे को संरक्षण, सीओ की अनदेखी में फंसे आईपीएस अनंतदेव

12 जुलाई 2020

कोख के सौदागर गैंग की सरगना नेपाल की अस्मिता
Agra

कोख के सौदागरः राहुल से पुलिस करेगी ये चार सवाल, खुलेगी अस्मिता से जुड़ी हर कड़ी

12 जुलाई 2020

Kanpur encounter
Kanpur

खुलासा: विकास दुबे और शहीद सीओ ने थाने में ही एक-दूसरे पर तानी थी बंदूक

12 जुलाई 2020

gorakhpur weather
Gorakhpur

Weather News: झमाझम बारिश से हर तरफ पानी-पानी, घरों में कैद हुए लोग, देखें तस्वीरें

12 जुलाई 2020

आगरा लॉकडाउन
Agra

कोरोना संक्रमण से आगरा में स्थिति चिंताजनक, कई इलाकों में 20 जुलाई तक बढ़ सकता है लॉकडाउन

12 जुलाई 2020

भालू रंगीला
Agra

भालू संरक्षण केंद्र में ‘रंगीला’ की आजादी के दो साल पूरे, दो देशों के सहयोग से हुई थी 'वापसी'

12 जुलाई 2020

प्रियंका गांधी और पीसीएस अफसर मणि मंजरी राय (फाइल फोटो)।
प्रियंका गांधी और पीसीएस अफसर मणि मंजरी राय (फाइल फोटो)। - फोटो : अमर उजाला।
प्रियंका गांधी वाड्रा ने लिखा मुख्यमंत्री योगी का पत्र
प्रियंका गांधी वाड्रा ने लिखा मुख्यमंत्री योगी का पत्र - फोटो : अमर उजाला
कांग्रेस महासचिव प्रियंका गांधी वाड्रा।
कांग्रेस महासचिव प्रियंका गांधी वाड्रा। - फोटो : amar ujala
मणि मंजरी राय (फाइल फोटो)।
मणि मंजरी राय (फाइल फोटो)। - फोटो : अमर उजाला।
प्रियंका गांधी वाड्रा (फाइल फोटो)
प्रियंका गांधी वाड्रा (फाइल फोटो) - फोटो : PTI
मणि मंजरी राय (फाइल फोटो)।
मणि मंजरी राय (फाइल फोटो)। - फोटो : अमर उजाला।
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Disclaimer


हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर और व्यक्तिगत अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें और लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश कर सकें। अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।
Agree
Election

अपना शहर चुनें

  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Lifestyle

Tools

Entertainment News

Sports News

Latest News

Trending News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2019-20 Amar Ujala Limited