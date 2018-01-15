बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
{"_id":"5a5cb6984f1c1b92268b48a1","slug":"makar-sankranti-celebration-in-kashi-vishwanath-temple","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092a\u0939\u0932\u0940 \u092c\u093e\u0930 \u092c\u093e\u092c\u093e \u0935\u093f\u0936\u094d\u0935\u0928\u093e\u0925 \u0915\u094b \u0932\u0917\u093e \u0916\u093f\u091a\u0921\u093c\u0940 \u0915\u093e \u092d\u094b\u0917, \u092a\u094d\u0930\u0938\u093e\u0926 \u0915\u0947 \u0932\u093f\u090f \u0909\u092e\u0921\u093c\u093e \u092d\u0915\u094d\u0924\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u093e \u0930\u0947\u0932\u093e","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
पहली बार बाबा विश्वनाथ को लगा खिचड़ी का भोग, प्रसाद के लिए उमड़ा भक्तों का रेला
न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, वाराणसी, Updated Mon, 15 Jan 2018 07:41 PM IST
मकर संक्रांति पर पहली बार श्री काशी विश्वनाथ मंदिर में गोरक्षनाथ मंदिर की तर्ज पर खिचड़ी उत्सव मनाया गया। इस अवसर पर बाबा को 501 किलो खिचड़ी का भोग लगाया गया। प्रसाद लेने के लिए बाबा दरबार में भक्तों का रिकार्ड रेला उमड़ा। आगे की स्लाइड्स में देखें...
