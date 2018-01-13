बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
लोहड़ी पर सोणी कुड़ियों ने जमाया मस्ती का रंग, देखें जश्न की तस्वीरें
न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, वाराणसी, Updated Sat, 13 Jan 2018 03:43 PM IST
हाय रे नख़रा तेरा नी, अंख नाल अंखिया मिला के, तेरे नाल नचा वे। इन पंजाबी गीतों की धुन पर मस्ती और उल्लास का रंग खूब चढ़ा। पटियाला सलवार कुर्ते और परांदे में सोणी कुड़ियों ने मस्ती का रंग जमाया तो सूट बूट और पगड़ी बांधे गबरू जवानों में भी भांगड़ा में कोई कोर कसर नहीं छोड़ी। ये नजारा था बनारस के महमूरगंज स्थित शगुन लॉन का। आगे की स्लाइड्स में देखें...
