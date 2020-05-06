शहर चुनें

Home ›   Photo Gallery ›   Uttar Pradesh ›   Varanasi ›   Last rites of CRPF jawan dead body reached in his village ghazipur martyr in terrorist attack in Handwara Jammu Kashmir

शहादत के बाद जब घर पहुंचा पार्थिव शरीर, हजारों लोग ताबूत छूते रहे, नम रहीं सबकी आखें

अमर उजाला नेटवर्क, गाजीपुर, Updated Wed, 06 May 2020 01:47 PM IST
शहीद अश्वनी कुमार यादव का पार्थिव शरीर घर पहुंचा, दी श्रद्धांजलि।
शहीद अश्वनी कुमार यादव का पार्थिव शरीर घर पहुंचा, दी श्रद्धांजलि। - फोटो : अमर उजाला।
शहादत के बाद जब अश्वनी कुमार यादव का पार्थिव शरीर घर गाजीपुर में उनके पैतृक गांव चकदाउद पहुंचा तो परिजनों के साथ ग्रामीणों की भी आंखें नम हो गईं। पार्थिव शरीर के घर पहुंचते ही गगनभेदी नारा लगा रहे लोगों की आंखें झर-झर बह रही थीं। सेना की वर्दी में आए जवानों के कंधे पर ताबूत में रखे शहीद के पार्थिव शरीर को लोग छूने की कोशिश में लगे थे। गांव वालों ने घर के बाहर वंदे मातरम, भारत माता की जय के नारे लगाए। पार्थिव शरीर जब घर पहुंचा तो आला अधिकारियों ने श्रद्धांजलि दी। देखें अगली स्लाइड्स...
