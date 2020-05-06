शहादत के बाद जब घर पहुंचा पार्थिव शरीर, हजारों लोग ताबूत छूते रहे, नम रहीं सबकी आखें

{"_id":"5eb272918ebc3e9088556646","slug":"last-rites-of-crpf-jawan-dead-body-reached-in-his-village-ghazipur-martyr-in-terrorist-attack-in-handwara-jammu-kashmir","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u093e\u0926\u0924 \u0915\u0947 \u092c\u093e\u0926 \u091c\u092c \u0918\u0930 \u092a\u0939\u0941\u0902\u091a\u093e \u092a\u093e\u0930\u094d\u0925\u093f\u0935 \u0936\u0930\u0940\u0930, \u0939\u091c\u093e\u0930\u094b\u0902 \u0932\u094b\u0917 \u0924\u093e\u092c\u0942\u0924 \u091b\u0942\u0924\u0947 \u0930\u0939\u0947, \u0928\u092e \u0930\u0939\u0940\u0902 \u0938\u092c\u0915\u0940 \u0906\u0916\u0947\u0902","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
शहीद अश्वनी कुमार यादव का पार्थिव शरीर घर पहुंचा, दी श्रद्धांजलि।
- फोटो : अमर उजाला।
शहीद अश्वनी कुमार यादव (फाइल फोटो)।
- फोटो : अमर उजाला।