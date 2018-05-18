शहर चुनें

बाइक न मिलने पर पत्नी को जिंदा जलाया, अब फांसी पर लटकेगा पति

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, जौनपुर , Updated Fri, 18 May 2018 08:21 PM IST
समाज के लिए अभिशाप बने दहेज ने एक विवाहिता की जान ले ली थी। उसके मरने के छह साल बाद आज उसको न्याय मिला। उसके हत्यारोपी पति को कोर्ट ने फांसी की सजा सुनाई। उस पर 20 हजार रुपये का जुर्माना भी लगाया गया है। जुर्माने की आधी रकम मृतका की पुत्री को देने का आदेश दिया है। घटना यूपी के जौनपुर की है। आगे की स्लाइड्स में देखें...

 
