फिल्म 'सुपर 30' की शूटिंग के लिए बनारस आएंगे ऋतिक रोशन
टीम डिजिटल,वाराणसी, Updated Thu, 18 Jan 2018 10:09 PM IST
चर्चित गणितज्ञ आनंद कुमार पर बन रही फिल्म 'सुपर-30' की शूटिंग वाराणसी में होगी। बॉलीवुड के ग्रीक गॉड कहे जाने वाले अभिनेता ऋतिक रोशन इस फिल्म में मुख्य भूमिका निभायेंगे। वह इस फिल्म की शूटिंग के लिए इस माह के अंतिम हफ्ते में वाराणसी आएंगे। विकास बहल के निर्देशन में बनने जा रही सुपर-30 की शूटिंग के लिए बनारस में लोकेशन फाइनल है। आगे की स्लाइड्स में पढ़ें...
