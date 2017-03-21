शहर चुनें

HAPPY BIRTHDAY: शहनाई के जादूगर उस्ताद बिस्मिल्लाह खान के बारे में खास बातें

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, वाराणसी, Updated Wed, 21 Mar 2018 10:53 AM IST
बिस्मिल्लाह खां
शहनाई के जादूगर और भारत रत्न उस्ताद बिस्मिल्लाह खान का आज जन्मदिन है। भारत रत्न बिस्मिल्लाह खान का जन्म बिहार प्रदेश के डुमरांव के ठठेरी बाजार में 21 मार्च 1916 को हुआ था। आठ वर्ष की उम्र में वो वाराणसी आ गए और यहां के हो गए। बिस्मिल्लाह खान को वर्ष 2001 में भारत के सर्वोच्च सम्मान भारत रत्न से सम्मानित किया गया। वह तीसरे भारतीय संगीतकार थे जिन्हें भारत रत्न से सम्मानित किया गया है। आगे की स्लाइड्स में जानिए उनके बारे में...
