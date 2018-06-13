बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
{"_id":"5b2019124f1c1bc5628b4b7c","slug":"girls-travel-on-cycle-due-to-social-awareness-sixty-five-hundred-km-goal-to-travel","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0938\u093e\u092e\u093e\u091c\u093f\u0915 \u091c\u093e\u0917\u0930\u0942\u0915\u0924\u093e \u0915\u0947 \u0932\u093f\u090f \u092d\u093e\u0930\u0924 \u092d\u094d\u0930\u092e\u0923 \u092a\u0930 \u0938\u093e\u0907\u0915\u093f\u0932 \u0938\u0947 \u0928\u093f\u0915\u0932\u0940\u0902 \u0926\u094b \u092f\u0941\u0935\u0924\u093f\u092f\u093e\u0902 \u092a\u0939\u0941\u0902\u091a\u0940\u0902 \u0915\u093e\u0936\u0940","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
सामाजिक जागरूकता के लिए भारत भ्रमण पर साइकिल से निकलीं दो युवतियां पहुंचीं काशी
न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, वाराणसी, Updated Wed, 13 Jun 2018 12:33 AM IST
महिला सशक्तिकरण, महिला सुरक्षा, शिक्षा, पानी बचाना, रक्तदान और पर्यावरण सहित कई अन्य विषयों पर लोगों को जागरूक करने को लेकर भारत भ्रमण पर दो युवतियां निकलीं। आगे की स्लाइड्स में देखें...
अगली स्लाइड देखें
{"_id":"5b2019124f1c1bc5628b4b7c","slug":"girls-travel-on-cycle-due-to-social-awareness-sixty-five-hundred-km-goal-to-travel","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0938\u093e\u092e\u093e\u091c\u093f\u0915 \u091c\u093e\u0917\u0930\u0942\u0915\u0924\u093e \u0915\u0947 \u0932\u093f\u090f \u092d\u093e\u0930\u0924 \u092d\u094d\u0930\u092e\u0923 \u092a\u0930 \u0938\u093e\u0907\u0915\u093f\u0932 \u0938\u0947 \u0928\u093f\u0915\u0932\u0940\u0902 \u0926\u094b \u092f\u0941\u0935\u0924\u093f\u092f\u093e\u0902 \u092a\u0939\u0941\u0902\u091a\u0940\u0902 \u0915\u093e\u0936\u0940","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"5b2019124f1c1bc5628b4b7c","slug":"girls-travel-on-cycle-due-to-social-awareness-sixty-five-hundred-km-goal-to-travel","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0938\u093e\u092e\u093e\u091c\u093f\u0915 \u091c\u093e\u0917\u0930\u0942\u0915\u0924\u093e \u0915\u0947 \u0932\u093f\u090f \u092d\u093e\u0930\u0924 \u092d\u094d\u0930\u092e\u0923 \u092a\u0930 \u0938\u093e\u0907\u0915\u093f\u0932 \u0938\u0947 \u0928\u093f\u0915\u0932\u0940\u0902 \u0926\u094b \u092f\u0941\u0935\u0924\u093f\u092f\u093e\u0902 \u092a\u0939\u0941\u0902\u091a\u0940\u0902 \u0915\u093e\u0936\u0940","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"5b2019124f1c1bc5628b4b7c","slug":"girls-travel-on-cycle-due-to-social-awareness-sixty-five-hundred-km-goal-to-travel","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0938\u093e\u092e\u093e\u091c\u093f\u0915 \u091c\u093e\u0917\u0930\u0942\u0915\u0924\u093e \u0915\u0947 \u0932\u093f\u090f \u092d\u093e\u0930\u0924 \u092d\u094d\u0930\u092e\u0923 \u092a\u0930 \u0938\u093e\u0907\u0915\u093f\u0932 \u0938\u0947 \u0928\u093f\u0915\u0932\u0940\u0902 \u0926\u094b \u092f\u0941\u0935\u0924\u093f\u092f\u093e\u0902 \u092a\u0939\u0941\u0902\u091a\u0940\u0902 \u0915\u093e\u0936\u0940","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"5b2019124f1c1bc5628b4b7c","slug":"girls-travel-on-cycle-due-to-social-awareness-sixty-five-hundred-km-goal-to-travel","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0938\u093e\u092e\u093e\u091c\u093f\u0915 \u091c\u093e\u0917\u0930\u0942\u0915\u0924\u093e \u0915\u0947 \u0932\u093f\u090f \u092d\u093e\u0930\u0924 \u092d\u094d\u0930\u092e\u0923 \u092a\u0930 \u0938\u093e\u0907\u0915\u093f\u0932 \u0938\u0947 \u0928\u093f\u0915\u0932\u0940\u0902 \u0926\u094b \u092f\u0941\u0935\u0924\u093f\u092f\u093e\u0902 \u092a\u0939\u0941\u0902\u091a\u0940\u0902 \u0915\u093e\u0936\u0940","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"5b2019124f1c1bc5628b4b7c","slug":"girls-travel-on-cycle-due-to-social-awareness-sixty-five-hundred-km-goal-to-travel","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0938\u093e\u092e\u093e\u091c\u093f\u0915 \u091c\u093e\u0917\u0930\u0942\u0915\u0924\u093e \u0915\u0947 \u0932\u093f\u090f \u092d\u093e\u0930\u0924 \u092d\u094d\u0930\u092e\u0923 \u092a\u0930 \u0938\u093e\u0907\u0915\u093f\u0932 \u0938\u0947 \u0928\u093f\u0915\u0932\u0940\u0902 \u0926\u094b \u092f\u0941\u0935\u0924\u093f\u092f\u093e\u0902 \u092a\u0939\u0941\u0902\u091a\u0940\u0902 \u0915\u093e\u0936\u0940","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"5b2019124f1c1bc5628b4b7c","slug":"girls-travel-on-cycle-due-to-social-awareness-sixty-five-hundred-km-goal-to-travel","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0938\u093e\u092e\u093e\u091c\u093f\u0915 \u091c\u093e\u0917\u0930\u0942\u0915\u0924\u093e \u0915\u0947 \u0932\u093f\u090f \u092d\u093e\u0930\u0924 \u092d\u094d\u0930\u092e\u0923 \u092a\u0930 \u0938\u093e\u0907\u0915\u093f\u0932 \u0938\u0947 \u0928\u093f\u0915\u0932\u0940\u0902 \u0926\u094b \u092f\u0941\u0935\u0924\u093f\u092f\u093e\u0902 \u092a\u0939\u0941\u0902\u091a\u0940\u0902 \u0915\u093e\u0936\u0940","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
अमर उजाला ऐप चुनें
सबसे तेज अनुभव के लिए
क्लिक करें
Add to Home Screen
Downloads
© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.