पूर्वांचल में आंधी-पानी ने मचाई तबाही, उखड़ गए पेड़ और बिजली के खंभे, आठ की मौत
न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, वाराणसी, Updated Mon, 14 May 2018 09:11 PM IST
पूर्वांचल में रविवार रात तेज आंधी के साथ आई बारिश से भारी नुकसान हुआ। आंधी और बारिश से पेड़ उखड़ गए, बिजली आपूर्ति बाधित रही और टीन शेड और फूस के बने घर भी धराशाई हो गए। साथ ही पूर्वांचल में आठ लोगों की मौत हो गई।आगे की स्लाइड्स में देखें...
