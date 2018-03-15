बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
{"_id":"5aa97d594f1c1bc4758b56ec","slug":"bhu-student-outrage-and-protest-against-chief-proctor","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"BHU: \u091b\u093e\u0924\u094d\u0930\u094b\u0902 \u0928\u0947 \u092e\u091a\u093e\u092f\u093e \u0909\u0924\u094d\u092a\u093e\u0924, \u0906\u0930\u094b\u092a- \u091a\u0940\u092b \u092a\u094d\u0930\u0949\u0915\u094d\u091f\u0930 \u0928\u0947 \u0926\u0940 \u0915\u093e\u091f \u0921\u093e\u0932\u0928\u0947 \u0915\u0940 \u0927\u092e\u0915\u0940","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
BHU: छात्रों ने मचाया उत्पात, आरोप- चीफ प्रॉक्टर ने दी काट डालने की धमकी
न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, वाराणसी, Updated Thu, 15 Mar 2018 01:21 AM IST
एक मामले में बीएचयू की चीफ प्रॉक्टर प्रो. रोयाना सिंह ने बुधवार शाम चार बजे रूइया हॉस्टल के एक छात्र को पूछताछ के लिए बुलाया। छात्र ने कहा कि उनका मंगलवार की घटना से कोई वास्ता नहीं है। बावजूद इसके चीफ प्रॉक्टर ने उन्हें काट डालने की धमकी देते हुए दुर्व्यवहार भी किया। इसकी रिकार्डिंग उनके कार्यालय में लगे सीसीटीवी फुटेज में देखी जा सकती है। आगे की स्लाइड्स में देखें तस्वीरें..
