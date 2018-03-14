बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
{"_id":"5aa963c54f1c1b71778b5596","slug":"bhu-spandan-2018-art-and-dance-performance-photos","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"BHU \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0938\u094d\u092a\u0902\u0926\u0928 2018: \u0905\u092d\u093f\u0928\u092f \u0915\u0947 \u091c\u093e\u0926\u0942 \u0938\u0947 \u091c\u0940\u0924\u093e \u0926\u093f\u0932, \u0928\u0943\u0924\u094d\u092f \u092a\u0930 \u092c\u091f\u094b\u0930\u0940 \u0924\u093e\u0932\u093f\u092f\u093e\u0902, \u0926\u0947\u0916\u0947\u0902 \u0924\u0938\u094d\u0935\u0940\u0930\u0947\u0902","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
BHU में स्पंदन 2018: अभिनय के जादू से जीता दिल, नृत्य पर बटोरी तालियां, देखें तस्वीरें
न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, वाराणसी, Updated Wed, 14 Mar 2018 11:32 PM IST
बीएचयू में अंतर संकाय युवा महोत्सव स्पंदन-18 का तीसरा दिन नृत्य, नाटक, मिमिक्री के नाम रहा। स्वतंत्रता भवन में लहां लघु नाटिका प्रतियोगिता के माध्यम से प्रतिभागियों ने अपने अभिनय के जादू से दिल जीत लिया वहीं एंफीथिएटर ग्राउंड पर आयोजित नृत्य प्रतियोगिता में एक से बढ़कर एक प्रस्तुतियों पर दर्शकों की खूब तालियां बटोरी। आगे की स्लाइड्स में देखें तस्वीरें...
