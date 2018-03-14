शहर चुनें

अपना शहर चुनें

Hindi News ›   Photo Gallery ›   Uttar Pradesh ›   Varanasi ›   BHU spandan 2018 art and dance performance photos

BHU में स्पंदन 2018: अभिनय के जादू से जीता दिल, नृत्य पर बटोरी तालियां, देखें तस्वीरें

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, वाराणसी, Updated Wed, 14 Mar 2018 11:32 PM IST
spandan
1 of 12
बीएचयू में अंतर संकाय युवा महोत्सव स्पंदन-18 का तीसरा दिन नृत्य, नाटक, मिमिक्री के नाम रहा। स्वतंत्रता भवन में लहां लघु नाटिका प्रतियोगिता के माध्यम से प्रतिभागियों ने अपने अभिनय के जादू से दिल जीत लिया वहीं एंफीथिएटर ग्राउंड पर आयोजित नृत्य प्रतियोगिता में एक से बढ़कर एक प्रस्तुतियों पर दर्शकों की खूब तालियां बटोरी। आगे की स्लाइड्स में देखें तस्वीरें...
 
अगली स्लाइड देखें
spandan bhu bhu annual fest bhu youth fest varanasi news

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

Recommended

wine
Dehradun

शराब पीने वालों के लिए बुरी खबर, खरीदने से पहले सोचेंगे 100 बार

14 मार्च 2018

yogi adityanath
Delhi NCR

उपचुनाव में BJP की हारः कहा था ना... नोएडा मत आना, अब भुगतो!

14 मार्च 2018

sapna chaudhary
Dehradun

PICS: सपना चौधरी ने एक बार फिर मंच पर लगाई आग, एक ठुमके से जीत ले गईं सबका दिल

14 मार्च 2018

vikas verma
Lucknow

पूर्व मंत्री लालजी वर्मा के इकलौते बेटे ने खुद को गोली से उड़ाया, मौत

14 मार्च 2018

bypoll results
Lucknow

गोरखपुर और फूलपुर में सपा की जय-जयकार, लखनऊ में जमकर जश्न

14 मार्च 2018

More in City & states

जीत के बाद मुस्कुराते हुए अखिलेश यादव
Kanpur

गाेरखपुर-फूलपुर जीत पर कुछ इस अंदाज में अखिलेश ने दी जनता काे बधाई कहा...

14 मार्च 2018

अखिलेश यादव
Kanpur

जीतने के बाद जब पहली बार मायावती से मिलने के लिए उनके अावास पहुंचे अखिलेश यादव

14 मार्च 2018

जश्न मनाते सपा और बसपा कार्यकर्ता
Kanpur

शर्मनाक है मुख्यमंत्री और उप मुख्यमंत्री के क्षेत्रों में भाजपा की करारी हार-  सपा सांसद

14 मार्च 2018

snowfall in uttarakhand
Dehradun

उत्तराखंड में बारिश और बर्फबारी से फिर बढ़ी ठंड, सुहावने मौसम का लुत्फ उठाना है तो चले आइए...

14 मार्च 2018

डेमाे पिक
Kanpur

अगर SBI में है अापका खाता ताे पढ़ें यह खबर, नहीं ताे हाे सकता है नुकसान

14 मार्च 2018

mayawati
Delhi NCR

UP उपचुनाव के नतीजों के संकेतः बुआ-बबुआ का ये साथ पश्चिम यूपी में भी दिखा सकता है कमाल

14 मार्च 2018

गोरखपुर उप चुनाव परिणाम
Kanpur

अखिलेश-मायावती के साथ ने दे डाली PM मोदी और CM योगी को '2019 की चुनौती'

14 मार्च 2018

हरियाणा में अनोखी शादी
Chandigarh

हेलीकॉप्टर से लेने आए थे दुल्हन...पर नहीं हो पाई विदाई, सुबह वही हुआ जो होना था

14 मार्च 2018

income tax
Dehradun

इनकम टैक्स को लेकर कहीं आपने भी तो नहीं की ये गलती, खानी पड़ेगी जेल की हवा

14 मार्च 2018

सोनीपत लेक्चरर की हत्या
Chandigarh

'बेटी, अब साथ नहीं लौट पाऊंगा'...और लड़की की आंखों के सामने ही दम तोड़ गया बाप

14 मार्च 2018

हनीप्रीत के साथ राम रहीम
Chandigarh

पढ़ें राम रहीम के 'करीबी' गोलो मौसी का कबूलनामा, उगले बाबा और हनीप्रीत के 6 राज

14 मार्च 2018

kalash
Dehradun

नवरात्रि 2018: इस शुभ मुहूर्त में करें घट स्थापना, लेकिन बिल्कुल न करें ये गलती, वरना...

14 मार्च 2018

sapna chaudhary
Dehradun

सपना चौधरी ने मंच पर पहुंचते ही कर दिया कुछ ऐसा, फैंस के दिल पर चल गई छुरियां, तस्वीरें

14 मार्च 2018

सपाई भिड़े
Meerut

यूपी उपचुनाव 2018: जश्न मनाते हुए भिड़े सपाई, जमकर चले लात-घूंसे, देखें तस्वीरें

14 मार्च 2018

post office
Chandigarh

डाकघरों में 1 अप्रैल से मिलेंगी 5 शानदार स्कीमें, थोड़ी सी इन्वेस्टमेंट और मोटा मुनाफा

14 मार्च 2018

गोरखपुर उप चुनाव परिणाम
Kanpur

मुख्यमंत्री योगी के गढ़ में सपा बहुत आगे, ये वजह आईं हैं सामने

14 मार्च 2018

spandan
spandan
spandan
spandan
spandan
spandan
spandan
spandan
spandan
spandan
spandan
spandan

अमर उजाला ऐप चुनें

सबसे तेज अनुभव के लिए

क्लिक करें Add to Home Screen
  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports News

Lifestyle

Entertainment News

Latest News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.