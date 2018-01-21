बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
बीएचयू का स्थापना दिवस कल, 27 प्रकार की झांकियां बयां करेंगी गौरवशाली इतिहास
न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला,वाराणसी, Updated Sun, 21 Jan 2018 03:04 PM IST
उत्साह, ऊर्जा और उमंग से लबरेज हजारों युवाओं का कारवां और एक से एक झांकियां। ढोल-नगाड़ों की थाप पर कदमों की थिरकन और शान से लहराता तिरंगा...। 22 जनवरी को कुछ ऐसा ही नजारा दिखेगा काशी हिंदू विश्वविद्यालय (बीएचयू) के स्थापना दिवस के मौके पर। इस अवसर पर निकलने वाली का झाकियों में बीएचयू का गौरवशाली इतिहास बयां होगा। आगे की स्लाइड्स में देखें...
