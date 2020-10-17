शहर चुनें
विज्ञापन
Home ›   Photo Gallery ›   Uttar Pradesh ›   Varanasi ›   ballia murder case daughter says that I will kill father killer myself

बलिया गोलीकांड: मृतक की बेटी बोली- जान के बदले जान चाहिए, इससे कम कुछ बर्दाश्त नहीं, मैं खुद उसे मारूंगी

अमर उजाला नेटवर्क, बलिया, Updated Sat, 17 Oct 2020 10:18 AM IST
Ballia murder case
1 of 5
Ballia murder case - फोटो : अमर उजाला
बलिया के रेवती थाना क्षेत्र के दुर्जनपुर गांव में कोटे की दुकान आवंटन के दौरान प्रशासनिक और पुलिस अफसरों के सामने हुई हत्या के बाद गांव में सन्नाटा पसरा हुआ है। बस पुलिस की मौजूदगी के चलते शुक्रवार को सारा गांव छावनी में तब्दील नजर आया।
 
अगली स्लाइड देखें
विज्ञापन
Crack NDA/NA-1 2021: इन 3 आसान स्टेप्स से पहले अटेम्प्ट में करें परीक्षा क्रैक
Click Here
विज्ञापन
city & states varanasi ballia uttar pradesh ballia murder case bjp leader ballia police

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

Recommended

गुस्साई भीड़ ने पुलिस से छीनकर आरोपी को पीट-पीटकर मार डाला था। (File Photo)
Gorakhpur

बलिया हत्याकांड की तरह यहां भी मौजूद थी पुलिस, भीड़ ने कातिल को दी थी दिल दहलाने वाली मौत

17 अक्टूबर 2020

Ballia murder case
Ballia

बलिया हत्याकांड: गोली मारने से लेकर, मुख्य आरोपी के दो भाइयों की गिरफ्तारी तक, तस्वीरों में देखें घटनाक्रम

17 अक्टूबर 2020

विज्ञापन
Tiki Taka Review: घटक के घर से निकला परमब्रता का नया सिनेमा, फुटबॉल व अफ्रीका कनेक्शन की कमाल कॉमेडी
Tikitaka movie review

Tiki Taka Review: घटक के घर से निकला परमब्रता का नया सिनेमा, फुटबॉल व अफ्रीका कनेक्शन की कमाल कॉमेडी
Ballia murder case
Varanasi

बलिया हत्याकांड: तस्वीरों में देखें कैसे एसडीएम-सीओ के सामने भाजपा नेता ने युवक को मार डाला, जमकर चले ईंट-पत्थर

16 अक्टूबर 2020

पुलिस अधिकारी, सपा एमएलसी व कांग्रेस विधान मंडल दल की नेता व प्रदेश प्रवक्ता
Barabanki

बाराबंकी दुष्कर्म कांडः हालचाल सबने पूछा पर मदद को नहीं बढ़े हाथ, पिता बोले- सहयोग करने नहीं सिर्फ ...

17 अक्टूबर 2020

नवरात्रि का प्रथम दिन आज, जानें कौन सी देवी का पूजन होता है महत्वपूर्ण !
Navratri Special

नवरात्रि का प्रथम दिन आज, जानें कौन सी देवी का पूजन होता है महत्वपूर्ण !
Ballia murder case
Varanasi

बलिया गोलीकांड: चश्मदीद ने किया बड़ा खुलासा, भाभी का सिर फटा तो आरोपी धीरेंद्र ने खाली कर दी थी पूरी मैगजीन

17 अक्टूबर 2020

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Related

रामलीला।
Gorakhpur

तस्वीरें: रामलीला के पहले दिन 'जय श्रीराम' के जयघोष से गूंज उठा पंडाल, कलाकारों की प्रस्तुति देख भावविभोर हुए दर्शक

17 अक्टूबर 2020

बांकेबिहारी के दर्शन को उमड़े भक्त
Agra

सात माह बाद खुले ठाकुर श्रीबांकेबिहारी मंदिर के पट, भक्तों की भीड़ के आगे सारे नियम ध्वस्त

17 अक्टूबर 2020

Tiki Taka Review: घटक के घर से निकला परमब्रता का नया सिनेमा, फुटबॉल व अफ्रीका कनेक्शन की कमाल कॉमेडी
Tikitaka movie review

Tiki Taka Review: घटक के घर से निकला परमब्रता का नया सिनेमा, फुटबॉल व अफ्रीका कनेक्शन की कमाल कॉमेडी
विज्ञापन
सामूहिक दुष्कर्म पीड़िता की खुदकुशी का मामला
Kanpur

सामूहिक दुष्कर्म की शिकार पीड़िता ने रिपोर्ट दर्ज न होने पर लगाई थी फांसी, हुआ चौंकाने वाला खुलासा

17 अक्टूबर 2020

विकास दुबे कांड: शहीद डीएसपी देवेंद्र मिश्रा, जय बाजपेई
Kanpur

बिकरू कांड में शहीद डीएसपी के बारे में हुआ चौंकाने वाला खुलासा, जय बाजपेई से करवाना चाहता था ये काम

17 अक्टूबर 2020

नवरात्रि का प्रथम दिन आज, जानें कौन सी देवी का पूजन होता है महत्वपूर्ण !
Navratri Special

नवरात्रि का प्रथम दिन आज, जानें कौन सी देवी का पूजन होता है महत्वपूर्ण !
पकड़ा गया आतंकी
Jammu

तस्वीरें: मुठभेड़ के दौरान आत्म समर्पण के लिए बोले सेना के अधिकारी-छोटे बाहर आ जा...कोई गोली नहीं चलाएगा

17 अक्टूबर 2020

गोरखपुर टेराकोटा।
Gorakhpur

कोरोना संकट से बाहर निकल 'मुस्कुरा' रहा है टेराकोटा, शिल्पकारों के चेहरे पर तैर रही हैं खुशियां

17 अक्टूबर 2020

प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर
Gorakhpur

कोरोना वैक्सीन के तीसरे चरण का ट्रायल मंजूर, दो हजार से अधिक वालंटियर की जरूरत

17 अक्टूबर 2020

नवरात्रि 2020
Gorakhpur

Navratri 2020: आज से शुरू हुई शारदीय नवरात्रि, जानिए कलश स्थापना का मुहूर्त

17 अक्टूबर 2020

शिक्षक भर्ती।
Gorakhpur

तस्वीरें: नियुक्ति पत्र हासिल कर खिले 841 शिक्षकों के चेहरे, बोले- 'पूरा हुआ सपना'

17 अक्टूबर 2020

ठाकुर श्रीबांकेबिहारी मंदिर
Agra

Unlock-5: आज से खुलेंगे बांकेबिहारी मंदिर के पट, ऑनलाइन रजिस्ट्रेशन के बाद मिलेगा प्रवेश

17 अक्टूबर 2020

सपा कार्यकर्ताओं ने लगाए ऐसे पोस्टर
Agra

भाजपा सांसद हेमा मालिनी के जन्मदिन पर सपा कार्यकर्ताओं ने 'लापता' होने के लगाए पोस्टर

17 अक्टूबर 2020

दीपों की रोशनी से जगमग हुआ मंदिर
Agra

द्वारिकाधीश मंदिर में मनाई दिवाली, दीपों की रोशनी से जगमग हुआ राजाधिराज का आंगन

17 अक्टूबर 2020

भाजपा नेता हत्याकांड
Agra

भाजपा नेता की हत्या: देर रात तक टूंडला से आगरा तक हंगामा, लोगों में आक्रोश

17 अक्टूबर 2020

माता काली मंदिर।
Chandigarh

Navratri 2020: आज से होंगे मां काली के दर्शन, पंडावों से जुड़ी है मान्यता, यहां पूरी होती हर मुराद

17 अक्टूबर 2020

माता मनसा देवी।
Chandigarh

Navratri 2020: भव्य सजा माता मनसा देवी का दरबार, 15 नाकों पर होगी जांच फिर होंगे दर्शन, तस्वीरें

17 अक्टूबर 2020

Haridwar: Youth Got Lord Ganesha Silver Idol during Ganga closed in Har Ki pauri
Dehradun

हरिद्वार: गंगा बंदी होते ही घाटों पर उतरे हजारों गरीब लोग, मिली भगवान गणेश की चांदी की मूर्ति और सिक्के  

16 अक्टूबर 2020

Ballia murder case
Ballia murder case - फोटो : अमर उजाला
मृतक की बेटी बेहोश हुई
मृतक की बेटी बेहोश हुई - फोटो : अमर उजाला
मृतक के घर जमा लोग
मृतक के घर जमा लोग - फोटो : अमर उजाला
एडीजी वाराणसी ब्रजभूषण भी गांव पहुंचे
एडीजी वाराणसी ब्रजभूषण भी गांव पहुंचे - फोटो : अमर उजाला
बलिया हत्याकांड में हुई मारपीट
बलिया हत्याकांड में हुई मारपीट - फोटो : a
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Disclaimer


हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर और व्यक्तिगत अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें और लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश कर सकें। अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।
Agree
Election

अपना शहर चुनें

  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Lifestyle

Tools

Entertainment News

Sports News

Latest News

Trending News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2019-20 Amar Ujala Limited
X

प्रिय पाठक

कृपया अमर उजाला प्लस के अनुभव को बेहतर बनाने में हमारी मदद करें।
अपने सुझाव हमारे साथ साझा करें
डेली पॉडकास्ट सुनने के लिए सब्सक्राइब करें

क्लिप सुनें

00:00
00:00
Continue
X