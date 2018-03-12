बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
PM मोदी और फ्रांस के राष्ट्रपति की कुंडली में बन रहा अद्भुत योग, जानिए क्या
न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला,वाराणसी, Updated Mon, 12 Mar 2018 11:46 AM IST
फ्रांस के राष्ट्रपति इमैनुएल मैक्रों की यात्रा काशी और भारत के विकास के नए आयाम खोलेगी। इमैनुएल मैक्रों की कुंडली देखने के बाद काशी के ज्योतिषियों ने यह बात कही है। इमैनुएल मैक्रों और पीएम मोदी जब काशी पधारेंगे उस वक्त अद्भुत योग बन रहा है। आगे की स्लाइड्स में देखें..
