CoronaVirus: शहर से गांव तक सन्नाटा, 246 बाइक का ई-चालान

{"_id":"5e7cf39d8ebc3e75df7554b5","slug":"silence-from-city-to-village-22-bike-e-challensilence-from-city-to-village-22-bike-e-challen","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"CoronaVirus: \u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0938\u0947 \u0917\u093e\u0902\u0935 \u0924\u0915 \u0938\u0928\u094d\u0928\u093e\u091f\u093e, 246 \u092c\u093e\u0907\u0915 \u0915\u093e \u0908-\u091a\u093e\u0932\u093e\u0928","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
रेलवे स्टेशन रोड पर बंद के दौरान पसरा सन्नाटा।
- फोटो : pratapgarh
अचलपुर जेल रोड चौराहे पर पसरा सन्नाटा।
- फोटो : pratapgarh
जिला अस्पताल में सामने बंद के दौरान निकले बाइक सवार को रोककर पूछताछ करता सिपाही।
- फोटो : pratapgarh
श्रीराम तिराहे पंजाबी मार्केट में बंद के दौरान पसरा सन्नाटा।
- फोटो : pratapgarh
पट्टी में बंद के दौरान बाहर घूम रहे लोगों को पुलिस द्वारा दी गयी सजा।
- फोटो : pratapgarh
उडै़याडीह बाजार में बंद के दौरान मुंबई से कार द्वारा घर जा रहे धरे गए लोग।
- फोटो : pratapgarh
जीआईसी के सामने बंद के दौरान घरों के बाहर घूमते युवक।
- फोटो : pratapgarh
लाकडाउन के दूसरे दिन कचहरी के बगल अंबेडकर चौराहे पर पसरा सन्नाटा।
- फोटो : pratapgarh
दिलीपपुर के रसोइयां गांव में बंद दुकानें।
- फोटो : pratapgarh
.पट्टी देवसरा रोड पर बंद के दौरान पसरा सन्नाटा।
- फोटो : pratapgarh