क्रिसमस : सेल्फी लेने की रही होड़, देर रात में बोन फायर पर झूमे युवा

ब्यूरो/अमर उजाला मुरादाबाद

Updated Mon, 25 Dec 2017 04:52 AM IST
youth crazy for selfi and bone fire party on christmas eveing

क्रिसमस पर्व को लेकर मसीही समाज में जबरदस्त उत्साह छाया रहा। रंग बिरंगे नए-नए कपड़ों में तैयार होकर चर्च पहुंचे लोगों ने चर्च के बाहर और अंदर मोबाइल से सेल्फी लेने में नहीं चूंके। सेल्फी को लेकर बच्चों में काफी क्रेज था। युवतियों, किशोरियों और बच्चों में सेल्फी लेने की होड़ दिखाई दी। युवाओं ने क्रिसमस ईव पर खूब मस्ती की। मुरादाबाद में देर रात तक युवा बोन फायर पार्टी में झूमते दिखाई दिए। युवाओं में सेल्फी को लेकर काफी क्रेज था। आईए देखें मुरादाबाद में क्रिसमस ईव की कुछ मनमोहक तस्वीरें

