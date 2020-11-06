शहर चुनें
17 घंटे धरना, फिर भी ससुराल में प्रवेश नहीं, बेटी की बिगड़ी तबीयत, नेहा बोली-पति से कोई बैर नहीं अपना घर...

अमर उजाला नेटवर्क, मुरादाबाद, Updated Fri, 06 Nov 2020 11:23 AM IST
नेहा को ससुराल में एंट्री नहीं मिली
नेहा को ससुराल में एंट्री नहीं मिली - फोटो : अमर उजाला
मुरादाबाद के सिविल लाइंस के प्रकाश इंक्लेव में नेहा गुरुवार को भी छह घंटे ससुराल के बाहर धरने पर बैठी रही। पुलिस अधिकारी मौके पर पहुंचे और उन्होंने महिला से बातचीत कर उसका पक्ष जाना। इसके बाद अफसरों ने उसे ससुराल में जबरन प्रवेश दिलवाने से साफ इंकार कर दिया। कहा कि वह लिखित में शिकायत करें। तब ही कार्रवाई की जाएगी। गुरुवार शाम महिला ने सीओ दफ्तर में प्रार्थना पत्र देकर ससुराल में भिजवाने की गुहार लगाई है। 17 घंटे पति के घर के बाहर धरना देने के बाद भी उसे प्रवेश नहीं मिल पाया।
नेहा को ससुराल में एंट्री नहीं मिली
नेहा को ससुराल में एंट्री नहीं मिली - फोटो : अमर उजाला
पति के घर के बाहर पीड़ित पत्नी
पति के घर के बाहर पीड़ित पत्नी - फोटो : अमर उजाला
नेहा से पूछताछ करती पुलिस
नेहा से पूछताछ करती पुलिस - फोटो : अमर उजाला
पति के घर के बाहर पीड़ित नेहा
पति के घर के बाहर पीड़ित नेहा - फोटो : अमर उजाला
नेहा।
नेहा। - फोटो : अमर उजाला।
नेहा से पूछताछ करती पुलिस
नेहा से पूछताछ करती पुलिस - फोटो : अमर उजाला
नेहा।
नेहा। - फोटो : अमर उजाला।
