17 घंटे धरना, फिर भी ससुराल में प्रवेश नहीं, बेटी की बिगड़ी तबीयत, नेहा बोली-पति से कोई बैर नहीं अपना घर...

{"_id":"5fa4df388ebc3ec5f0431937","slug":"neha-did-not-get-entry-in-husband-house-even-after-17-hours-of-dharna-at-moradabad","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"17 \u0918\u0902\u091f\u0947 \u0927\u0930\u0928\u093e, \u092b\u093f\u0930 \u092d\u0940 \u0938\u0938\u0941\u0930\u093e\u0932 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u092a\u094d\u0930\u0935\u0947\u0936 \u0928\u0939\u0940\u0902, \u092c\u0947\u091f\u0940 \u0915\u0940 \u092c\u093f\u0917\u0921\u093c\u0940 \u0924\u092c\u0940\u092f\u0924, \u0928\u0947\u0939\u093e \u092c\u094b\u0932\u0940-\u092a\u0924\u093f \u0938\u0947 \u0915\u094b\u0908 \u092c\u0948\u0930 \u0928\u0939\u0940\u0902 \u0905\u092a\u0928\u093e \u0918\u0930...","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
नेहा को ससुराल में एंट्री नहीं मिली
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
पति के घर के बाहर पीड़ित पत्नी
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
नेहा से पूछताछ करती पुलिस
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
पति के घर के बाहर पीड़ित नेहा
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
नेहा।
- फोटो : अमर उजाला।
नेहा से पूछताछ करती पुलिस
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
नेहा।
- फोटो : अमर उजाला।