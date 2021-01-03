‘आखिर कब तक हम सर्दी में यहां बैठे रहेंगे’, सुसाइड नोट में किसानों का दर्द बयां कर बाबा कश्मीर सिंह फंदे पर झूले

{"_id":"5ff14a148ebc3e3bb3564cdf","slug":"farmers-suicide-at-ghazipur-border-farmer-baba-kashmir-singh-has-expressed-pain-of-farmers-in-suicide-note","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u2018\u0906\u0916\u093f\u0930 \u0915\u092c \u0924\u0915 \u0939\u092e \u0938\u0930\u094d\u0926\u0940 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u092f\u0939\u093e\u0902 \u092c\u0948\u0920\u0947 \u0930\u0939\u0947\u0902\u0917\u0947\u2019, \u0938\u0941\u0938\u093e\u0907\u0921 \u0928\u094b\u091f \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0915\u093f\u0938\u093e\u0928\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u093e \u0926\u0930\u094d\u0926 \u092c\u092f\u093e\u0902 \u0915\u0930 \u092c\u093e\u092c\u093e \u0915\u0936\u094d\u092e\u0940\u0930 \u0938\u093f\u0902\u0939 \u092b\u0902\u0926\u0947 \u092a\u0930 \u091d\u0942\u0932\u0947","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
किसान बाबा कश्मीर सिंह ने की आत्महत्या
बाबा कश्मीर सिंह
गाजीपुर बॉर्डर पर शनिवार को एक किसान ने की आत्महत्या
