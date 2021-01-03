शहर चुनें
Home ›   Photo Gallery ›   Uttar Pradesh ›   Moradabad ›   farmers suicide at ghazipur border farmer Baba Kashmir Singh has expressed pain of farmers in suicide note

‘आखिर कब तक हम सर्दी में यहां बैठे रहेंगे’, सुसाइड नोट में किसानों का दर्द बयां कर बाबा कश्मीर सिंह फंदे पर झूले

अमर उजाला नेटवर्क, रामपुर, Updated Sun, 03 Jan 2021 10:14 AM IST
किसान बाबा कश्मीर सिंह ने की आत्महत्या
किसान बाबा कश्मीर सिंह ने की आत्महत्या - फोटो : अमर उजाला
कृषि कानून के विरोध में दिल्ली बॉर्डर पर चल रहे किसानों के आंदोलन में रामपुर के किसान बाबा कश्मीर सिंह ने अपने प्राणों की आहुति दे दी। आत्महत्या करने से पहले गुरुमुखी में लिखे गए अपने सुसाइड नोट में उन्होंने अपनी आत्महत्या का जिम्मेदार सरकार को बताया है। लिखा कि आखिर हम कब तक यहां सर्दी में बैठे रहेंगे। ये सरकार सुन नहीं रही है और इसलिए अपनी जान देकर जा रहा हूं ताकि कोई हल निकल सके।
 
