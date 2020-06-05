सिपाही सुसाइड केस: कोल्ड ड्रिंक पी और मैगी खाई, प्रेमिका को गोद में लिटाया और फिर...

{"_id":"5ed9db6e8ebc3e902c20965a","slug":"constable-commits-suicide-case-shot-herself-after-eating-maggi-and-cold-drink-see-photos","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0938\u093f\u092a\u093e\u0939\u0940 \u0938\u0941\u0938\u093e\u0907\u0921 \u0915\u0947\u0938: \u0915\u094b\u0932\u094d\u0921 \u0921\u094d\u0930\u093f\u0902\u0915 \u092a\u0940 \u0914\u0930 \u092e\u0948\u0917\u0940 \u0916\u093e\u0908, \u092a\u094d\u0930\u0947\u092e\u093f\u0915\u093e \u0915\u094b \u0917\u094b\u0926 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0932\u093f\u091f\u093e\u092f\u093e \u0914\u0930 \u092b\u093f\u0930...","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
constable commits suicide
- फोटो : अमर उजाला।
{"_id":"5ed9db6e8ebc3e902c20965a","slug":"constable-commits-suicide-case-shot-herself-after-eating-maggi-and-cold-drink-see-photos","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0938\u093f\u092a\u093e\u0939\u0940 \u0938\u0941\u0938\u093e\u0907\u0921 \u0915\u0947\u0938: \u0915\u094b\u0932\u094d\u0921 \u0921\u094d\u0930\u093f\u0902\u0915 \u092a\u0940 \u0914\u0930 \u092e\u0948\u0917\u0940 \u0916\u093e\u0908, \u092a\u094d\u0930\u0947\u092e\u093f\u0915\u093e \u0915\u094b \u0917\u094b\u0926 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0932\u093f\u091f\u093e\u092f\u093e \u0914\u0930 \u092b\u093f\u0930...","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
विलाप करती मां
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
{"_id":"5ed9db6e8ebc3e902c20965a","slug":"constable-commits-suicide-case-shot-herself-after-eating-maggi-and-cold-drink-see-photos","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0938\u093f\u092a\u093e\u0939\u0940 \u0938\u0941\u0938\u093e\u0907\u0921 \u0915\u0947\u0938: \u0915\u094b\u0932\u094d\u0921 \u0921\u094d\u0930\u093f\u0902\u0915 \u092a\u0940 \u0914\u0930 \u092e\u0948\u0917\u0940 \u0916\u093e\u0908, \u092a\u094d\u0930\u0947\u092e\u093f\u0915\u093e \u0915\u094b \u0917\u094b\u0926 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0932\u093f\u091f\u093e\u092f\u093e \u0914\u0930 \u092b\u093f\u0930...","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
मौके पर पुलिस
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
{"_id":"5ed9db6e8ebc3e902c20965a","slug":"constable-commits-suicide-case-shot-herself-after-eating-maggi-and-cold-drink-see-photos","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0938\u093f\u092a\u093e\u0939\u0940 \u0938\u0941\u0938\u093e\u0907\u0921 \u0915\u0947\u0938: \u0915\u094b\u0932\u094d\u0921 \u0921\u094d\u0930\u093f\u0902\u0915 \u092a\u0940 \u0914\u0930 \u092e\u0948\u0917\u0940 \u0916\u093e\u0908, \u092a\u094d\u0930\u0947\u092e\u093f\u0915\u093e \u0915\u094b \u0917\u094b\u0926 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0932\u093f\u091f\u093e\u092f\u093e \u0914\u0930 \u092b\u093f\u0930...","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
constable commits suicide
- फोटो : अमर उजाला।
{"_id":"5ed9db6e8ebc3e902c20965a","slug":"constable-commits-suicide-case-shot-herself-after-eating-maggi-and-cold-drink-see-photos","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0938\u093f\u092a\u093e\u0939\u0940 \u0938\u0941\u0938\u093e\u0907\u0921 \u0915\u0947\u0938: \u0915\u094b\u0932\u094d\u0921 \u0921\u094d\u0930\u093f\u0902\u0915 \u092a\u0940 \u0914\u0930 \u092e\u0948\u0917\u0940 \u0916\u093e\u0908, \u092a\u094d\u0930\u0947\u092e\u093f\u0915\u093e \u0915\u094b \u0917\u094b\u0926 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0932\u093f\u091f\u093e\u092f\u093e \u0914\u0930 \u092b\u093f\u0930...","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
constable commits suicide
- फोटो : अमर उजाला।
{"_id":"5ed9db6e8ebc3e902c20965a","slug":"constable-commits-suicide-case-shot-herself-after-eating-maggi-and-cold-drink-see-photos","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0938\u093f\u092a\u093e\u0939\u0940 \u0938\u0941\u0938\u093e\u0907\u0921 \u0915\u0947\u0938: \u0915\u094b\u0932\u094d\u0921 \u0921\u094d\u0930\u093f\u0902\u0915 \u092a\u0940 \u0914\u0930 \u092e\u0948\u0917\u0940 \u0916\u093e\u0908, \u092a\u094d\u0930\u0947\u092e\u093f\u0915\u093e \u0915\u094b \u0917\u094b\u0926 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0932\u093f\u091f\u093e\u092f\u093e \u0914\u0930 \u092b\u093f\u0930...","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
constable commits suicide
- फोटो : अमर उजाला।