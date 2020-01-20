सुबह आने को कहे थे, वादा तोड़कर इतनी दूर चले गए, पत्नी ने बताया आखिरी बार दरोगा पति ने कहा

{"_id":"5e2532698ebc3e4b4876cdf7","slug":"wife-says-husband-talked-on-phone-last-time-meerut-of-uttar-pradesh","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0938\u0941\u092c\u0939 \u0906\u0928\u0947 \u0915\u094b \u0915\u0939\u0947 \u0925\u0947, \u0935\u093e\u0926\u093e \u0924\u094b\u0921\u093c\u0915\u0930 \u0907\u0924\u0928\u0940 \u0926\u0942\u0930 \u091a\u0932\u0947 \u0917\u090f, \u092a\u0924\u094d\u0928\u0940 \u0928\u0947 \u092c\u0924\u093e\u092f\u093e \u0906\u0916\u093f\u0930\u0940 \u092c\u093e\u0930 \u0926\u0930\u094b\u0917\u093e \u092a\u0924\u093f \u0928\u0947 \u0915\u0939\u093e","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
road accident
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
क्षतिग्रस्त वाहन
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
हादसे में दरोगा की मौत
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
हादसे की खबर लगने के बाद गमजदा परिजन व ग्रामीण
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
दरोगा का फाइल फोटो
- फोटो : अमर उजाला