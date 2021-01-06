शहर चुनें
Home ›   Photo Gallery ›   Uttar Pradesh ›   Meerut ›   Weather forecast news update up: Heavy rains in many districts including western UP

Weather: भीषण ठंड की चपेट में पश्चिमी यूपी, मेरठ समेत कई जिलों में तेज बारिश, अब कोहरा बनेगा मुसीबत

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, मेरठ, Updated Wed, 06 Jan 2021 11:53 AM IST
बारिश में निकलता बाइकसवार
1 of 9
बारिश में निकलता बाइकसवार - फोटो : अमर उजाला
पश्चिमी विक्षोभ के सक्रिय होने के बाद पश्चिमी उत्तर प्रदेश में मौसम बिगड़ा हुआ है। पिछले दिनों जहां बारिश से ठंड में इजाफा हो गया, वहीं मंगलवार को दिन में धूप खिली लेकिन रात होते होते बूंदाबांदी शुरू हो गई। मेरठ समेत कई जिलों में बुधवार सुबह तेज बारिश के साथ ठंडी हवाएं चलीं। बारिश से तापमान में गिरावट आई है वहीं जनजीवन प्रभावित हुआ है। देखें तस्वीरें: -
city & states agriculture meerut weather update western up news today agriculture news ओलावृष्टि पश्चिमी यूपी में बारिश

बारिश में निकलता बाइकसवार
बारिश में निकलता बाइकसवार - फोटो : अमर उजाला
बारिश में निकलते वाहन
बारिश में निकलते वाहन - फोटो : अमर उजाला
बारिश में कॉलेज जाते स्टूडेंटस
बारिश में कॉलेज जाते स्टूडेंटस - फोटो : अमर उजाला
सड़कों पर बारिश के कारण कम निकले वाहन
सड़कों पर बारिश के कारण कम निकले वाहन - फोटो : अमर उजाला
आसमान पर छाए बादल
आसमान पर छाए बादल - फोटो : अमर उजाला
जलभराव
जलभराव - फोटो : अमर उजाला
सूने पड़े बाजार
सूने पड़े बाजार - फोटो : अमर उजाला
आलू की फसल
आलू की फसल - फोटो : अमर उजाला
सूनी पड़ीं सड़कें
सूनी पड़ीं सड़कें - फोटो : अमर उजाला
