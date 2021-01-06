Weather: भीषण ठंड की चपेट में पश्चिमी यूपी, मेरठ समेत कई जिलों में तेज बारिश, अब कोहरा बनेगा मुसीबत

{"_id":"5ff557590a004006d211e7ab","slug":"weather-forecast-news-update-up-heavy-rains-in-many-districts-including-western-up","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"Weather: \u092d\u0940\u0937\u0923 \u0920\u0902\u0921 \u0915\u0940 \u091a\u092a\u0947\u091f \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u092a\u0936\u094d\u091a\u093f\u092e\u0940 \u092f\u0942\u092a\u0940, \u092e\u0947\u0930\u0920 \u0938\u092e\u0947\u0924 \u0915\u0908 \u091c\u093f\u0932\u094b\u0902 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0924\u0947\u091c \u092c\u093e\u0930\u093f\u0936, \u0905\u092c \u0915\u094b\u0939\u0930\u093e \u092c\u0928\u0947\u0917\u093e \u092e\u0941\u0938\u0940\u092c\u0924","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
बारिश में निकलता बाइकसवार
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
बारिश में निकलते वाहन
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
बारिश में कॉलेज जाते स्टूडेंटस
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
सड़कों पर बारिश के कारण कम निकले वाहन
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
आसमान पर छाए बादल
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
जलभराव
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
सूने पड़े बाजार
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
आलू की फसल
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
सूनी पड़ीं सड़कें
- फोटो : अमर उजाला