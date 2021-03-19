शहर चुनें

दुस्साहस की तस्वीरें: बेटी से छेड़छाड़, विरोध करने पर दरोगा पिता को पीटा, अराजकता की हदें पार

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, मेरठ Published by: कपिल kapil Updated Fri, 19 Mar 2021 04:29 PM IST
दरोगा की पिटाई करता युवक।
दरोगा की पिटाई करता युवक। - फोटो : अमर उजाला
उत्तर प्रदेश के मेरठ शहर में बेखौफ युवकों का दुस्साहस सामने आया है। बेटी के साथ छेड़छाड़ का विरोध करने पर दो युवकों ने दरोगा पिता को बेरहमी से पीटा। ऐसे में सवाल उठता है कि जब पुलिस वाले ही सुरक्षित नहीं है तो आम आदमी क्या होगा?
