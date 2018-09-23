बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
होटल में आपत्तिजनक हालत में पकड़े गए प्रेमी जोड़े, मची भगदड़, देखें तस्वीरें
न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, मेरठ, Updated Sun, 23 Sep 2018 11:32 AM IST
यूपी के मेरठ में होटलों की अनियमितता और प्रेमी युगलों के रूकने की शिकायत पर सदर थाना पुलिस ने छापा मारा। यहां होटलों की खामियां तो सामने आईं ही साथ ही कई जोड़े आपत्तिजनक स्थिति में भी पकड़े गए। छापा पड़ते ही होटल में भगदड़ मच गई और होटल मालिक भी भागते नजर आए। पुलिस ने होटल मालिक के खिलाफ मामला दर्ज कर लिया है।
