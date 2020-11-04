शहर चुनें
Home ›   Photo Gallery ›   Uttar Pradesh ›   Meerut ›   UP Crime News: two accused injured in police encounter at Meerut of Uttar Pradesh

यूपी: कबाड़ियों से पुलिस की सीधी मुठभेड़, गद्दू और इरफान घायल, देखिए तस्वीरें

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, मेरठ, Updated Wed, 04 Nov 2020 01:22 PM IST
मेरठ में मुठभेड़
1 of 5
मेरठ में मुठभेड़ - फोटो : amar ujala
लग्जरी गाड़ी की सौदेबाजी करने गए कबाड़ियों के साथ पुलिस की मुठभेड़ हो गई। मुठभेड़ में पुलिस की गोली लगने से शातिर कबाड़ी गद्दू और इरफान घायल हो गए। वहीं उसके दो साथी मौके से फरार हो गए। आगे देखिए मुठभेड़ की तस्वीरें- 
city & states meerut crime up encounter up police uttar pradesh news

