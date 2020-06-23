शहर चुनें
three died in a accident in meerut yesterday, here is the reason of accident

हादसा: टोल से बचने के चक्कर में शाॅर्टकट ने ली तीन जान, मानवता शर्मसार.., मदद के बजाय बनाते रहे मौत का वीडियो

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, मेरठ, Updated Tue, 23 Jun 2020 09:25 PM IST
accident news
मेरठ से सटे परीक्षितगढ़ क्षेत्र में सोमवार शाम को एक भीषण हादसे में तीन जिंदगियां खत्म हो गईं। यहां एक ट्रक के हाईटेंशन लाइन से टकरा गया, जिसके बाद टैंकर चालक व दो बाइक सवार युवकों सहित तीन लोगों की मौके पर ही मौत हो गई।

 
accident in meerut truck accident accident news truck hit the high tension line meerut accident news

