There is hailstorm with rain in Muzaffarnagar of Uttar Pradesh

खूबसूरत नजारा... हर तरफ बर्फ ही बर्फ, पर मुश्किल में किसान, जिले में हुआ भारी नुकसान

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, मुजफ्फरनगर, Updated Sat, 14 Mar 2020 11:14 PM IST
जमकर पड़े ओले
जमकर पड़े ओले - फोटो : अमर उजाला
बेमौसम की बारिश और ओलावृष्टि से किसानों पर संकट का पहाड़ टूट पड़ा है। दिन रात मेहनत की कमाई पर पानी फिर गया है। शनिवार को ओले गिरने के कारण शहर में सड़कें और घरों की छतों पर बर्फ की चादर बिछ गई है। अगली स्लाइडों में देखिए तस्वीरें-
जमकर पड़े ओले
जमकर पड़े ओले - फोटो : अमर उजाला
खूब जमकर पड़े ओले
खूब जमकर पड़े ओले - फोटो : अमर उजाला
जमकर पड़े ओले
जमकर पड़े ओले - फोटो : अमर उजाला
खूब ओले बरसे
खूब ओले बरसे - फोटो : अमर उजाला
जमकर ओले बरसे
जमकर ओले बरसे - फोटो : अमर उजाला
हर तरफ नजर आई बर्फ ही बर्फ
हर तरफ नजर आई बर्फ ही बर्फ - फोटो : अमर उजाला
खूब बरसे ओले
खूब बरसे ओले - फोटो : अमर उजाला
मुजफ्फरनगर में खूब ओले बरसे
मुजफ्फरनगर में खूब ओले बरसे - फोटो : अमर उजाला
