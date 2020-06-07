शहर चुनें
Home ›   Photo Gallery ›   Uttar Pradesh ›   Meerut ›   Teacher Anamika Shukla was fraud revealed in Baghpat district of Uttar Pradesh

यूपी के इस जिले से हुआ अनामिका शुक्ला के फर्जीवाड़े का खुलासा, फिर सामने आए 25 शहरों के नाम

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, बागपत, Updated Sun, 07 Jun 2020 01:26 PM IST
शिक्षिका अनामिका शुक्ला
शिक्षिका अनामिका शुक्ला - फोटो : अमर उजाला
बागपत के बड़ौत स्थित कस्तूरबा विद्यालय में अनामिका शुक्ला के फर्जीवाड़े का खुलासा होने पर सहारनपुर, अंबेडकरनगर, अलीगढ़, प्रयागराज समेत 25 जिलों में तैनाती का पता लगा। बछरावां में भी शिक्षिका पर एफआईआर दर्ज की गई है।
anamika shukla anamika shukla teacher fake teacher

शिक्षिका अनामिका शुक्ला
शिक्षिका अनामिका शुक्ला - फोटो : अमर उजाला
