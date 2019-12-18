मेरठ में डकैती: बदमाश बोले-मुंह खोला तो मार देंगे गोली... जेल तक हैं हमारे आदमी

{"_id":"5df9a8b48ebc3e88104398ca","slug":"robbery-in-meerut-miscreants-entered-saraf-shop-and-threatened","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092e\u0947\u0930\u0920 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0921\u0915\u0948\u0924\u0940: \u092c\u0926\u092e\u093e\u0936 \u092c\u094b\u0932\u0947-\u092e\u0941\u0902\u0939 \u0916\u094b\u0932\u093e \u0924\u094b \u092e\u093e\u0930 \u0926\u0947\u0902\u0917\u0947 \u0917\u094b\u0932\u0940... \u091c\u0947\u0932 \u0924\u0915 \u0939\u0948\u0902 \u0939\u092e\u093e\u0930\u0947 \u0906\u0926\u092e\u0940","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
मेरठ में डकैती
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
सराफ व्यापारी से पूछताछ करती पुलिस
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
दुकान के बाहर जमा भीड़
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
दुकान के बाहर खड़े बदमाश
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
दुकान के बाहर सीसीटीवी में कैद बदमाश
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
बदमाश पर गोली चलाने वाले व्यापारी
- फोटो : अमर उजाला