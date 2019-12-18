अदालत में हत्या: जज ने मेज के पीछे छिपकर बचाई जान, भाग गए वकील और अन्य लोग, देखें तस्वीरें

{"_id":"5df9a4908ebc3e87fe1079c4","slug":"murder-in-court-judge-saved-his-life-by-hiding-behind-table-lawyer-and-others-escaped-see-photos","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0905\u0926\u093e\u0932\u0924 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0939\u0924\u094d\u092f\u093e: \u091c\u091c \u0928\u0947 \u092e\u0947\u091c \u0915\u0947 \u092a\u0940\u091b\u0947 \u091b\u093f\u092a\u0915\u0930 \u092c\u091a\u093e\u0908 \u091c\u093e\u0928, \u092d\u093e\u0917 \u0917\u090f \u0935\u0915\u0940\u0932 \u0914\u0930 \u0905\u0928\u094d\u092f \u0932\u094b\u0917, \u0926\u0947\u0916\u0947\u0902 \u0924\u0938\u094d\u0935\u0940\u0930\u0947\u0902","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
Murder in court
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
बदमाश की तलाश करता दरोगा
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
Murder in court
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
सीजेएम कोर्ट में हत्या
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
सीजेएम कोर्ट में कुख्यात शाहनवाज की हत्या
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
Murder in court
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
पुलिस की गिरफ्त में आरोपी
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
पुलिस की गिरफ्त में आरोपी
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
अदालत में हत्या
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
विलाप करते परिजन
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
मृतक शाहनवाज की फाइल फोटो
- फोटो : अमर उजाला