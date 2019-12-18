शहर चुनें

अदालत में हत्या: जज ने मेज के पीछे छिपकर बचाई जान, भाग गए वकील और अन्य लोग, देखें तस्वीरें

संवाद न्यूज एजेंसी, बिजनौर, Updated Wed, 18 Dec 2019 09:31 AM IST
Murder in court
1 of 11
Murder in court - फोटो : अमर उजाला
सात माह पूर्व नजीबाबाद में बसपा नेता एवं प्रापर्टी डीलर हाजी अहसान व उनके भांजे शादाब की हत्या के मामले में आरोपी कुख्यात शाहनवाज की बिजनौर में सीजेएम कोर्ट में पिस्टल से गोलियां बरसाकर हत्या कर दी गई। दो पुलिसकर्मी भी गोली लगने से घायल हुए। पेशी पर लाया गया शाहनवाज का साथी जब्बार फरार हो गया। 
सूर्य ग्रहण पर कुष्ठ आश्रम में दान से होंगे सूर्य वलिष्ठ, राहु भी होंगे शान्त : 25-Dec-2019
murder in bijnor up crime latest news city news haji ahsan up police bsp leader मर्डर केस
Murder in court
Meerut

अदालत में हत्या: शाहनवाज को मारने के बाद बोला साहिल-'पिता की हत्या का ले लिया बदला'

18 दिसंबर 2019

मेरठ में डकैती
Meerut

मेरठ में डकैती: बदमाश बोले-मुंह खोला तो मार देंगे गोली... जेल तक हैं हमारे आदमी

18 दिसंबर 2019

पीरियड्स के दौरान अत्यधिक रक्तस्राव से बचने के ये हैं घरेलू उपाय
पीरियड्स के दौरान अत्यधिक रक्तस्राव से बचने के ये हैं घरेलू उपाय
tajmahal
Agra

ताजमहल में प्रवेश के लिए पर्यटकों को नहीं करना होगा इंतजार, मैग्नेटिक कॉइन मंगाए

18 दिसंबर 2019

सीजेआई जस्टिस बोबडे- पूर्व सीजेआई रंजन गोगोई
Delhi NCR

निर्भया केसः सामने आई सीजेआई बोबडे के केस से अलग होने की 'निजी वजह', पढ़कर कहेंगे अच्छा किया

18 दिसंबर 2019

नएवर्ष में कराएं महाकालेश्वर ज्योतिर्लिंग का एक माह तक जलाभिषेक, होगी परिवारजनों के अच्छे स्वास्थ्य की प्राप्ति
नएवर्ष में कराएं महाकालेश्वर ज्योतिर्लिंग का एक माह तक जलाभिषेक, होगी परिवारजनों के अच्छे स्वास्थ्य की प्राप्ति
बढ़ती ठंड के बाद अलाव जलाते लोग।
Varanasi

पूर्वांचल में शीतलहर ने छुड़ाई कंपकंपी, पांच डिग्री लुढ़का पारा, ठंड से तीन लोगों की मौत

18 दिसंबर 2019

Unnao case
Kanpur

उन्नाव आत्मदाह केस में नया मोड़, घर से खाली हाथ निकली थी, फिर कहां से मिला केरोसिन, पुलिस उलझी

18 दिसंबर 2019

फाइल फोटो
Delhi NCR

सर्दी ने दिल्ली में तोड़ा पिछले 22 साल का रिकॉर्ड, आज भी नहीं मिलेगी राहत

18 दिसंबर 2019

पीरियड्स के दौरान अत्यधिक रक्तस्राव से बचने के ये हैं घरेलू उपाय
पीरियड्स के दौरान अत्यधिक रक्तस्राव से बचने के ये हैं घरेलू उपाय
हाल-ए-कश्मीर
Jammu

सफेद चादर की आगोश में कश्मीर, कुछ ऐसा है हाल-ए-घाटी, ठंड ऐसी की जम जाए खून

18 दिसंबर 2019

शैलेंद्र विक्रम (फाइल फोटो), डीआईजी का पार्थिव शरीर लखनऊ पहुंचा
Lucknow

चलती गाड़ी पर पत्थर गिरने से डीआईजी की मौत, पार्थिव शरीर लखनऊ पहुंचा, अंतिम संस्कार आज

18 दिसंबर 2019

नएवर्ष में कराएं महाकालेश्वर ज्योतिर्लिंग का एक माह तक जलाभिषेक, होगी परिवारजनों के अच्छे स्वास्थ्य की प्राप्ति
नएवर्ष में कराएं महाकालेश्वर ज्योतिर्लिंग का एक माह तक जलाभिषेक, होगी परिवारजनों के अच्छे स्वास्थ्य की प्राप्ति
ठंड से कांपे पर्यटक
Agra

Weather Update: गलन और शीत लहर के प्रकोप से कांपे लोग, जानें आज कैसा रहेगा मौसम

18 दिसंबर 2019

कचहरी में झड़प
Prayagraj

प्रतापगढ़: कचहरी परिसर में बवाल, अधिवक्ताओं और प्रदर्शनकारियों के बीच झड़प

18 दिसंबर 2019

ताजमहल
Agra

ताजमहल पर दूर होगी ये परेशानी, टर्न स्टाइल गेट से आसानी से मिलेगी प्रवेश

18 दिसंबर 2019

सेंटा क्लॉज मास्क देखती युवती
Agra

तस्वीरें: क्रिसमस पर बाजार हुआ गुलजार, 20 रुपये से लेकर चार हजार रुपये तक के उपहार

18 दिसंबर 2019

बांकेबिहारी मंदिर
Agra

क्रिसमस की छुट्टी पर ठाकुर बांकेबिहारी के दर्शन को वृंदावन आ रहे हैं तो जरूर पढ़ें यह खबर

18 दिसंबर 2019

डीगगेट पर पुलिस फोर्स
Agra

नागरिकता कानून: मथुरा में 38 प्रदर्शनकारी गिरफ्तार, पुलिस ने शांतिभंग में दो लोगों को भेजा जेल

18 दिसंबर 2019

वायरल हो रहे वीडियो की तस्वीरें...
Gorakhpur

जरा बचके, यह यूपी का पुलिसवाला है, कुछ भी कर देगा, देखें वायरल हो रहे वीडियो की तस्वीरें

17 दिसंबर 2019

doctor kafeel khan
Gorakhpur

क्या सच में बढ़ सकती हैं डा. कफील की मुश्किलें? अलीगढ़ में बोले थे-फंसाना चाहते हैं योगी जी

17 दिसंबर 2019

तीन तलाक बिल अब बना कानून
Gorakhpur

ट्रिपल तलाक: अधिकारों पर मुखर हुईं मुस्लिम महिलाएं, कानून बनने से अब तक इतनी FIR

17 दिसंबर 2019

सूर्य ग्रहण
Gorakhpur

इस दिन अंतिम ग्रहण, लाल अंगूठी जैसा दिखेगा सूर्य, किन राशियों के लिए फलदायक, किसे नुकसान?

17 दिसंबर 2019

गोरखपुर में शीतलहर के बीच सड़क पर जा रहीं युवतियां।
Gorakhpur

क्या जाएंगे शिमला-मसूरी या नैनीताल, जब चलीं ठंडी हवाएं तो गोरखपुर का हुआ ऐसा हाल

17 दिसंबर 2019

प्रदर्शन
Delhi NCR

नागरिकता कानून: अजान शुरू होते ही शांत हो गए प्रदर्शनकारी, पुलिस ने ली राहत की सांस

17 दिसंबर 2019

Murder in court
Murder in court - फोटो : अमर उजाला
बदमाश की तलाश करता दरोगा
बदमाश की तलाश करता दरोगा - फोटो : अमर उजाला
Murder in court
Murder in court - फोटो : अमर उजाला
सीजेएम कोर्ट में हत्या
सीजेएम कोर्ट में हत्या - फोटो : अमर उजाला
सीजेएम कोर्ट में कुख्यात शाहनवाज की हत्या
सीजेएम कोर्ट में कुख्यात शाहनवाज की हत्या - फोटो : अमर उजाला
Murder in court
Murder in court - फोटो : अमर उजाला
पुलिस की गिरफ्त में आरोपी
पुलिस की गिरफ्त में आरोपी - फोटो : अमर उजाला
पुलिस की गिरफ्त में आरोपी
पुलिस की गिरफ्त में आरोपी - फोटो : अमर उजाला
अदालत में हत्या
अदालत में हत्या - फोटो : अमर उजाला
विलाप करते परिजन
विलाप करते परिजन - फोटो : अमर उजाला
मृतक शाहनवाज की फाइल फोटो
मृतक शाहनवाज की फाइल फोटो - फोटो : अमर उजाला
जस्टिन बीबर के हिट सॉन्ग ‘बेबी’को गाकर कर्नाटक का ये किसान बना सोशल मीडिया सनसनी

हॉलीवुड सिंगर जस्टिन बीबर के ‘बेबी’ गाने को गाने वाला एक शख्स इन दिनों सोशल मीडिया पर खूब वाहवाही बटोर रहा है।

18 दिसंबर 2019

परवेज मुशर्रफ 1:18

परवेज मुशर्रफ: सत्ता से सजा-ए मौत तक

17 दिसंबर 2019

हिना खान 1:20

विक्रम भट्ट की फिल्म 'हैक्ड' में नजर आएंगी हिना खान, फोटोशूट के दौरान हिना का किलर लुक

17 दिसंबर 2019

यूपी न्यूज 3:02

बदला लेने के लिए बिजनौर CJM कोर्ट में बरसीं ताबड़तोड़ गोलियां, पेशी पर आए हत्यारोपी का मर्डर

17 दिसंबर 2019

निर्भया 2:03

अब नाबालिग नहीं रहा निर्भया रेप केस का आरोपी, लेकिन किसी को नहीं खबर कि कहां है वो ?

17 दिसंबर 2019

