Home ›   Photo Gallery ›   Uttar Pradesh ›   Meerut ›   Proof of being Kashmiri-Bangladeshi youth in Meerut Violence, intelligence agencies investigating

मेरठ बवाल: कश्मीरी-बांग्लादेशियों के होने के सुबूत मिले, खुफिया एजेंसियों ने शासन को भेजी रिपोर्ट

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, मेरठ, Updated Mon, 23 Dec 2019 11:55 AM IST
प्रदर्शन
1 of 5
प्रदर्शन - फोटो : अमर उजाला
नागरिकता संशोधन कानून के विरोध में लिसाड़ी गेट और हापुड़ रोड पर हुए बवाल के सीसीटीवी फुटेज में बांग्लादेशी युवकों के शामिल होने सुबूत मिलने का दावा पुलिस ने किया है। कुछ युवक कश्मीरियों की तरह भी दिख रहे हैं। पुलिस ने फुटेज जुटाकर इसकी जांच पड़ताल शुरू कर दी है।

इंटेलीजेंस की जांच में सामने आया कि झुग्गी झोपड़ियों में रह रहे युवकों को आगे कर आगजनी और फायरिंग की गई। अवैध तरीके से रह रहे इन लोगों को वहां से निकालकर हापुड़ रोड पर लाया गया। यहीं पर सबसे अधिक बवाल हुआ। खुफिया एजेंसियों ने इसकी रिपोर्ट शासन को भेजी है।
छात्रों के विकास को सुनिश्चित करता इनवर्टिस का इंटरनेशनल स्टूडेंट ऐंड फैकल्टी एक्सचेंज प्रोग्राम
नएवर्ष में कराएं महाकालेश्वर ज्योतिर्लिंग का एक माह तक जलाभिषेक, होगी परिवारजनों के अच्छे स्वास्थ्य की प्राप्ति
छात्रों के विकास को सुनिश्चित करता इनवर्टिस का इंटरनेशनल स्टूडेंट ऐंड फैकल्टी एक्सचेंज प्रोग्राम
नएवर्ष में कराएं महाकालेश्वर ज्योतिर्लिंग का एक माह तक जलाभिषेक, होगी परिवारजनों के अच्छे स्वास्थ्य की प्राप्ति
प्रदर्शन
प्रदर्शन - फोटो : अमर उजाला
पथराव करते उपद्रवी
पथराव करते उपद्रवी - फोटो : अमर उजाला
पथराव करते उपद्रवी
पथराव करते उपद्रवी - फोटो : अमर उजाला
बवालियों ने वाहनों में आग लगाई
बवालियों ने वाहनों में आग लगाई - फोटो : अमर उजाला
बवालियों को पीटती पुलिस
बवालियों को पीटती पुलिस - फोटो : अमर उजाला
