मेरठ बवाल: कश्मीरी-बांग्लादेशियों के होने के सुबूत मिले, खुफिया एजेंसियों ने शासन को भेजी रिपोर्ट

{"_id":"5e005b978ebc3e87d53c3f10","slug":"proof-of-being-kashmiri-bangladeshi-youth-in-meerut-violence-intelligence-agencies-investigating","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092e\u0947\u0930\u0920 \u092c\u0935\u093e\u0932: \u0915\u0936\u094d\u092e\u0940\u0930\u0940-\u092c\u093e\u0902\u0917\u094d\u0932\u093e\u0926\u0947\u0936\u093f\u092f\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u0947 \u0939\u094b\u0928\u0947 \u0915\u0947 \u0938\u0941\u092c\u0942\u0924 \u092e\u093f\u0932\u0947, \u0916\u0941\u092b\u093f\u092f\u093e \u090f\u091c\u0947\u0902\u0938\u093f\u092f\u094b\u0902 \u0928\u0947 \u0936\u093e\u0938\u0928 \u0915\u094b \u092d\u0947\u091c\u0940 \u0930\u093f\u092a\u094b\u0930\u094d\u091f","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
प्रदर्शन
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
{"_id":"5e005b978ebc3e87d53c3f10","slug":"proof-of-being-kashmiri-bangladeshi-youth-in-meerut-violence-intelligence-agencies-investigating","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092e\u0947\u0930\u0920 \u092c\u0935\u093e\u0932: \u0915\u0936\u094d\u092e\u0940\u0930\u0940-\u092c\u093e\u0902\u0917\u094d\u0932\u093e\u0926\u0947\u0936\u093f\u092f\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u0947 \u0939\u094b\u0928\u0947 \u0915\u0947 \u0938\u0941\u092c\u0942\u0924 \u092e\u093f\u0932\u0947, \u0916\u0941\u092b\u093f\u092f\u093e \u090f\u091c\u0947\u0902\u0938\u093f\u092f\u094b\u0902 \u0928\u0947 \u0936\u093e\u0938\u0928 \u0915\u094b \u092d\u0947\u091c\u0940 \u0930\u093f\u092a\u094b\u0930\u094d\u091f","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
पथराव करते उपद्रवी
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
{"_id":"5e005b978ebc3e87d53c3f10","slug":"proof-of-being-kashmiri-bangladeshi-youth-in-meerut-violence-intelligence-agencies-investigating","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092e\u0947\u0930\u0920 \u092c\u0935\u093e\u0932: \u0915\u0936\u094d\u092e\u0940\u0930\u0940-\u092c\u093e\u0902\u0917\u094d\u0932\u093e\u0926\u0947\u0936\u093f\u092f\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u0947 \u0939\u094b\u0928\u0947 \u0915\u0947 \u0938\u0941\u092c\u0942\u0924 \u092e\u093f\u0932\u0947, \u0916\u0941\u092b\u093f\u092f\u093e \u090f\u091c\u0947\u0902\u0938\u093f\u092f\u094b\u0902 \u0928\u0947 \u0936\u093e\u0938\u0928 \u0915\u094b \u092d\u0947\u091c\u0940 \u0930\u093f\u092a\u094b\u0930\u094d\u091f","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
पथराव करते उपद्रवी
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
{"_id":"5e005b978ebc3e87d53c3f10","slug":"proof-of-being-kashmiri-bangladeshi-youth-in-meerut-violence-intelligence-agencies-investigating","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092e\u0947\u0930\u0920 \u092c\u0935\u093e\u0932: \u0915\u0936\u094d\u092e\u0940\u0930\u0940-\u092c\u093e\u0902\u0917\u094d\u0932\u093e\u0926\u0947\u0936\u093f\u092f\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u0947 \u0939\u094b\u0928\u0947 \u0915\u0947 \u0938\u0941\u092c\u0942\u0924 \u092e\u093f\u0932\u0947, \u0916\u0941\u092b\u093f\u092f\u093e \u090f\u091c\u0947\u0902\u0938\u093f\u092f\u094b\u0902 \u0928\u0947 \u0936\u093e\u0938\u0928 \u0915\u094b \u092d\u0947\u091c\u0940 \u0930\u093f\u092a\u094b\u0930\u094d\u091f","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
बवालियों ने वाहनों में आग लगाई
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
{"_id":"5e005b978ebc3e87d53c3f10","slug":"proof-of-being-kashmiri-bangladeshi-youth-in-meerut-violence-intelligence-agencies-investigating","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092e\u0947\u0930\u0920 \u092c\u0935\u093e\u0932: \u0915\u0936\u094d\u092e\u0940\u0930\u0940-\u092c\u093e\u0902\u0917\u094d\u0932\u093e\u0926\u0947\u0936\u093f\u092f\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u0947 \u0939\u094b\u0928\u0947 \u0915\u0947 \u0938\u0941\u092c\u0942\u0924 \u092e\u093f\u0932\u0947, \u0916\u0941\u092b\u093f\u092f\u093e \u090f\u091c\u0947\u0902\u0938\u093f\u092f\u094b\u0902 \u0928\u0947 \u0936\u093e\u0938\u0928 \u0915\u094b \u092d\u0947\u091c\u0940 \u0930\u093f\u092a\u094b\u0930\u094d\u091f","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
बवालियों को पीटती पुलिस
- फोटो : अमर उजाला