Home ›   Photo Gallery ›   Uttar Pradesh ›   Meerut ›   Police lathi charge in Meerut after murder of retired clerk in kharkhauda

पहले डकैतों ने बरपाया कहर, फिर पुलिस ने बरसाईं लाठियां, विधायक के सामने पीड़ितों पर लाठीचार्ज 

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, मेरठ, Updated Sun, 23 Feb 2020 02:34 PM IST
lathi charge, up police
1 of 6
lathi charge, up police - फोटो : अमर उजाला
मेरठ के खरखौदा में खंदावली गांव में डकैतों ने कहर बरपाते हुए किसान सहकारी सेवा समिति के रिटायर्ड कर्मचारी जयप्रकाश त्यागी की हत्या कर दी। पीड़ित पक्ष ने इंसाफ मांगा तो बदले में पुलिस ने लाठियां बरसा दीं।

धरने पर बैठे लोगों को दौड़ाकर पीटा गया और फिर हवालात में बंद कर दिया गया। इसका वीडियो वायरल होने पर मामला लखनऊ तक गूंज गया। मौके पर पहुंचे आईजी रेंज ने पीड़ित परिवार से मामले की जानकारी ली और मुकदमे में तुरंत डकैती/लूट की धारा बढ़ने के निर्देश दिए।
lathi charge, up police
lathi charge, up police - फोटो : अमर उजाला
lathi charge, up police
lathi charge, up police - फोटो : अमर उजाला
lathi charge, up police
lathi charge, up police - फोटो : अमर उजाला
lathi charge, up police
lathi charge, up police - फोटो : अमर उजाला
sp dehat avinash pandey
sp dehat avinash pandey - फोटो : अमर उजाला
lathicharge
lathicharge - फोटो : अमर उजाला
