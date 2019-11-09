यूपी: फैसले के बाद संगीनों के साये में धार्मिक स्थल, हरियाणा-उत्तराखंड सीमाओं पर जबरदस्त चेकिंग

{"_id":"5dc669368ebc3e5aec25e29e","slug":"police-force-having-a-close-eye-on-religious-place-in-western-up-in-the-after-ayodhya-verdict","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092f\u0942\u092a\u0940: \u092b\u0948\u0938\u0932\u0947 \u0915\u0947 \u092c\u093e\u0926 \u0938\u0902\u0917\u0940\u0928\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u0947 \u0938\u093e\u092f\u0947 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0927\u093e\u0930\u094d\u092e\u093f\u0915 \u0938\u094d\u0925\u0932, \u0939\u0930\u093f\u092f\u093e\u0923\u093e-\u0909\u0924\u094d\u0924\u0930\u093e\u0916\u0902\u0921 \u0938\u0940\u092e\u093e\u0913\u0902 \u092a\u0930 \u091c\u092c\u0930\u0926\u0938\u094d\u0924 \u091a\u0947\u0915\u093f\u0902\u0917","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
कैराना में धार्मिक स्थलों पर तैनात पुलिस कमांडो
मेरठ में आबूलेन पर फ्लैग मार्च करते अधिकारी
यूपी उत्तराखंड सीमा पर वाहनों की चेकिंग करती पुलिस
लोगों से शांति बनाए रखने में सहयोग की अपील करते एसएसपी सहारनपुर दिनेश कुमार
बड़ौत में डीएम और एसपी लोगों से बात करते हुए
