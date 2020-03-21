Nirbhaya Case: फांसी के तख्ते पर गिड़गिड़ा रहे थे दरिंदे, जल्लाद बोला-जिंदगी भर नहीं भूलूंगा ये ऐतिहासिक दिन

{"_id":"5e758ac08ebc3e78b032b2ad","slug":"nirbhaya-case-delhi-latest-news-pawan-jallad-says-i-will-not-forget-this-historic-day-in-my-lifetime","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"Nirbhaya Case: \u092b\u093e\u0902\u0938\u0940 \u0915\u0947 \u0924\u0916\u094d\u0924\u0947 \u092a\u0930 \u0917\u093f\u0921\u093c\u0917\u093f\u0921\u093c\u093e \u0930\u0939\u0947 \u0925\u0947 \u0926\u0930\u093f\u0902\u0926\u0947, \u091c\u0932\u094d\u0932\u093e\u0926 \u092c\u094b\u0932\u093e-\u091c\u093f\u0902\u0926\u0917\u0940 \u092d\u0930 \u0928\u0939\u0940\u0902 \u092d\u0942\u0932\u0942\u0902\u0917\u093e \u092f\u0947 \u0910\u0924\u093f\u0939\u093e\u0938\u093f\u0915 \u0926\u093f\u0928","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
पवन जल्लाद ने निर्भया के दोषियों को फांसी देने की इच्छा जाहिर की
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
{"_id":"5e758ac08ebc3e78b032b2ad","slug":"nirbhaya-case-delhi-latest-news-pawan-jallad-says-i-will-not-forget-this-historic-day-in-my-lifetime","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"Nirbhaya Case: \u092b\u093e\u0902\u0938\u0940 \u0915\u0947 \u0924\u0916\u094d\u0924\u0947 \u092a\u0930 \u0917\u093f\u0921\u093c\u0917\u093f\u0921\u093c\u093e \u0930\u0939\u0947 \u0925\u0947 \u0926\u0930\u093f\u0902\u0926\u0947, \u091c\u0932\u094d\u0932\u093e\u0926 \u092c\u094b\u0932\u093e-\u091c\u093f\u0902\u0926\u0917\u0940 \u092d\u0930 \u0928\u0939\u0940\u0902 \u092d\u0942\u0932\u0942\u0902\u0917\u093e \u092f\u0947 \u0910\u0924\u093f\u0939\u093e\u0938\u093f\u0915 \u0926\u093f\u0928","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
पवन जल्लाद
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
{"_id":"5e758ac08ebc3e78b032b2ad","slug":"nirbhaya-case-delhi-latest-news-pawan-jallad-says-i-will-not-forget-this-historic-day-in-my-lifetime","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"Nirbhaya Case: \u092b\u093e\u0902\u0938\u0940 \u0915\u0947 \u0924\u0916\u094d\u0924\u0947 \u092a\u0930 \u0917\u093f\u0921\u093c\u0917\u093f\u0921\u093c\u093e \u0930\u0939\u0947 \u0925\u0947 \u0926\u0930\u093f\u0902\u0926\u0947, \u091c\u0932\u094d\u0932\u093e\u0926 \u092c\u094b\u0932\u093e-\u091c\u093f\u0902\u0926\u0917\u0940 \u092d\u0930 \u0928\u0939\u0940\u0902 \u092d\u0942\u0932\u0942\u0902\u0917\u093e \u092f\u0947 \u0910\u0924\u093f\u0939\u093e\u0938\u093f\u0915 \u0926\u093f\u0928","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
nirbhaya case
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
{"_id":"5e758ac08ebc3e78b032b2ad","slug":"nirbhaya-case-delhi-latest-news-pawan-jallad-says-i-will-not-forget-this-historic-day-in-my-lifetime","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"Nirbhaya Case: \u092b\u093e\u0902\u0938\u0940 \u0915\u0947 \u0924\u0916\u094d\u0924\u0947 \u092a\u0930 \u0917\u093f\u0921\u093c\u0917\u093f\u0921\u093c\u093e \u0930\u0939\u0947 \u0925\u0947 \u0926\u0930\u093f\u0902\u0926\u0947, \u091c\u0932\u094d\u0932\u093e\u0926 \u092c\u094b\u0932\u093e-\u091c\u093f\u0902\u0926\u0917\u0940 \u092d\u0930 \u0928\u0939\u0940\u0902 \u092d\u0942\u0932\u0942\u0902\u0917\u093e \u092f\u0947 \u0910\u0924\u093f\u0939\u093e\u0938\u093f\u0915 \u0926\u093f\u0928","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
निर्भया के दोषी
- फोटो : सोशल मीडिया
{"_id":"5e758ac08ebc3e78b032b2ad","slug":"nirbhaya-case-delhi-latest-news-pawan-jallad-says-i-will-not-forget-this-historic-day-in-my-lifetime","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"Nirbhaya Case: \u092b\u093e\u0902\u0938\u0940 \u0915\u0947 \u0924\u0916\u094d\u0924\u0947 \u092a\u0930 \u0917\u093f\u0921\u093c\u0917\u093f\u0921\u093c\u093e \u0930\u0939\u0947 \u0925\u0947 \u0926\u0930\u093f\u0902\u0926\u0947, \u091c\u0932\u094d\u0932\u093e\u0926 \u092c\u094b\u0932\u093e-\u091c\u093f\u0902\u0926\u0917\u0940 \u092d\u0930 \u0928\u0939\u0940\u0902 \u092d\u0942\u0932\u0942\u0902\u0917\u093e \u092f\u0947 \u0910\u0924\u093f\u0939\u093e\u0938\u093f\u0915 \u0926\u093f\u0928","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
Nirbhaya case
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
{"_id":"5e758ac08ebc3e78b032b2ad","slug":"nirbhaya-case-delhi-latest-news-pawan-jallad-says-i-will-not-forget-this-historic-day-in-my-lifetime","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"Nirbhaya Case: \u092b\u093e\u0902\u0938\u0940 \u0915\u0947 \u0924\u0916\u094d\u0924\u0947 \u092a\u0930 \u0917\u093f\u0921\u093c\u0917\u093f\u0921\u093c\u093e \u0930\u0939\u0947 \u0925\u0947 \u0926\u0930\u093f\u0902\u0926\u0947, \u091c\u0932\u094d\u0932\u093e\u0926 \u092c\u094b\u0932\u093e-\u091c\u093f\u0902\u0926\u0917\u0940 \u092d\u0930 \u0928\u0939\u0940\u0902 \u092d\u0942\u0932\u0942\u0902\u0917\u093e \u092f\u0947 \u0910\u0924\u093f\u0939\u093e\u0938\u093f\u0915 \u0926\u093f\u0928","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
पवन जल्लाद
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
{"_id":"5e758ac08ebc3e78b032b2ad","slug":"nirbhaya-case-delhi-latest-news-pawan-jallad-says-i-will-not-forget-this-historic-day-in-my-lifetime","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"Nirbhaya Case: \u092b\u093e\u0902\u0938\u0940 \u0915\u0947 \u0924\u0916\u094d\u0924\u0947 \u092a\u0930 \u0917\u093f\u0921\u093c\u0917\u093f\u0921\u093c\u093e \u0930\u0939\u0947 \u0925\u0947 \u0926\u0930\u093f\u0902\u0926\u0947, \u091c\u0932\u094d\u0932\u093e\u0926 \u092c\u094b\u0932\u093e-\u091c\u093f\u0902\u0926\u0917\u0940 \u092d\u0930 \u0928\u0939\u0940\u0902 \u092d\u0942\u0932\u0942\u0902\u0917\u093e \u092f\u0947 \u0910\u0924\u093f\u0939\u093e\u0938\u093f\u0915 \u0926\u093f\u0928","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
पवन जल्लाद
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
{"_id":"5e758ac08ebc3e78b032b2ad","slug":"nirbhaya-case-delhi-latest-news-pawan-jallad-says-i-will-not-forget-this-historic-day-in-my-lifetime","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"Nirbhaya Case: \u092b\u093e\u0902\u0938\u0940 \u0915\u0947 \u0924\u0916\u094d\u0924\u0947 \u092a\u0930 \u0917\u093f\u0921\u093c\u0917\u093f\u0921\u093c\u093e \u0930\u0939\u0947 \u0925\u0947 \u0926\u0930\u093f\u0902\u0926\u0947, \u091c\u0932\u094d\u0932\u093e\u0926 \u092c\u094b\u0932\u093e-\u091c\u093f\u0902\u0926\u0917\u0940 \u092d\u0930 \u0928\u0939\u0940\u0902 \u092d\u0942\u0932\u0942\u0902\u0917\u093e \u092f\u0947 \u0910\u0924\u093f\u0939\u093e\u0938\u093f\u0915 \u0926\u093f\u0928","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
nirbhaya case
- फोटो : अमर उजाला