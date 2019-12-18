अदालत में हत्या: शाहनवाज को मारने के बाद बोला साहिल-'पिता की हत्या का ले लिया बदला'

{"_id":"5df99faf8ebc3e8814205fee","slug":"murder-in-court-accused-sahil-says-took-revenge-for-father-murder-after-shahnawaz-killed","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0905\u0926\u093e\u0932\u0924 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0939\u0924\u094d\u092f\u093e: \u0936\u093e\u0939\u0928\u0935\u093e\u091c \u0915\u094b \u092e\u093e\u0930\u0928\u0947 \u0915\u0947 \u092c\u093e\u0926 \u092c\u094b\u0932\u093e \u0938\u093e\u0939\u093f\u0932-'\u092a\u093f\u0924\u093e \u0915\u0940 \u0939\u0924\u094d\u092f\u093e \u0915\u093e \u0932\u0947 \u0932\u093f\u092f\u093e \u092c\u0926\u0932\u093e'","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
Murder in court
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
{"_id":"5df99faf8ebc3e8814205fee","slug":"murder-in-court-accused-sahil-says-took-revenge-for-father-murder-after-shahnawaz-killed","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0905\u0926\u093e\u0932\u0924 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0939\u0924\u094d\u092f\u093e: \u0936\u093e\u0939\u0928\u0935\u093e\u091c \u0915\u094b \u092e\u093e\u0930\u0928\u0947 \u0915\u0947 \u092c\u093e\u0926 \u092c\u094b\u0932\u093e \u0938\u093e\u0939\u093f\u0932-'\u092a\u093f\u0924\u093e \u0915\u0940 \u0939\u0924\u094d\u092f\u093e \u0915\u093e \u0932\u0947 \u0932\u093f\u092f\u093e \u092c\u0926\u0932\u093e'","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
Murder in court
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
{"_id":"5df99faf8ebc3e8814205fee","slug":"murder-in-court-accused-sahil-says-took-revenge-for-father-murder-after-shahnawaz-killed","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0905\u0926\u093e\u0932\u0924 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0939\u0924\u094d\u092f\u093e: \u0936\u093e\u0939\u0928\u0935\u093e\u091c \u0915\u094b \u092e\u093e\u0930\u0928\u0947 \u0915\u0947 \u092c\u093e\u0926 \u092c\u094b\u0932\u093e \u0938\u093e\u0939\u093f\u0932-'\u092a\u093f\u0924\u093e \u0915\u0940 \u0939\u0924\u094d\u092f\u093e \u0915\u093e \u0932\u0947 \u0932\u093f\u092f\u093e \u092c\u0926\u0932\u093e'","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
मृतक शाहनवाज की फाइल फोटो
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
{"_id":"5df99faf8ebc3e8814205fee","slug":"murder-in-court-accused-sahil-says-took-revenge-for-father-murder-after-shahnawaz-killed","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0905\u0926\u093e\u0932\u0924 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0939\u0924\u094d\u092f\u093e: \u0936\u093e\u0939\u0928\u0935\u093e\u091c \u0915\u094b \u092e\u093e\u0930\u0928\u0947 \u0915\u0947 \u092c\u093e\u0926 \u092c\u094b\u0932\u093e \u0938\u093e\u0939\u093f\u0932-'\u092a\u093f\u0924\u093e \u0915\u0940 \u0939\u0924\u094d\u092f\u093e \u0915\u093e \u0932\u0947 \u0932\u093f\u092f\u093e \u092c\u0926\u0932\u093e'","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
Murder in court
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
{"_id":"5df99faf8ebc3e8814205fee","slug":"murder-in-court-accused-sahil-says-took-revenge-for-father-murder-after-shahnawaz-killed","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0905\u0926\u093e\u0932\u0924 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0939\u0924\u094d\u092f\u093e: \u0936\u093e\u0939\u0928\u0935\u093e\u091c \u0915\u094b \u092e\u093e\u0930\u0928\u0947 \u0915\u0947 \u092c\u093e\u0926 \u092c\u094b\u0932\u093e \u0938\u093e\u0939\u093f\u0932-'\u092a\u093f\u0924\u093e \u0915\u0940 \u0939\u0924\u094d\u092f\u093e \u0915\u093e \u0932\u0947 \u0932\u093f\u092f\u093e \u092c\u0926\u0932\u093e'","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
पुलिस की गिरफ्त में आरोपी
- फोटो : अमर उजाला