पवन जल्लाद फिर चर्चा में, फांसी देने के लिए तैयार, शबनम को लेकर कही ये बड़ी बात

kapil kumar
न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, मेरठ Published by: कपिल kapil
Updated Wed, 17 Feb 2021 04:44 PM IST
पवन जल्लाद
पवन जल्लाद - फोटो : अमर उजाला
मेरठ का पवन जल्लाद एक बार फिर से चर्चा में आ गया है। अमरोहा की शबनम को फांसी देने के लिए पवन जल्लाद ने मथुरा जेल का निरीक्षण किया है। आजाद भारत में पहली बार किसी महिला को फांसी दी जाएगी।
पवन जल्लाद
पवन जल्लाद - फोटो : अमर उजाला
पवन जल्लाद
पवन जल्लाद - फोटो : अमर उजाला
पवन जल्लाद
पवन जल्लाद - फोटो : अमर उजाला
jallad pawan
jallad pawan - फोटो : अमर उजाला
पवन जल्लाद ने निर्भया के दोषियों को दी थी फांसी
पवन जल्लाद ने निर्भया के दोषियों को दी थी फांसी - फोटो : अमर उजाला
