पंचायत चुनाव के लिए बन रही थी शराब, अफसरों के निर्देश पर बड़ी कार्रवाई, देखें तस्वीरें

kapil kumar
न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, मेरठ
Updated Fri, 19 Feb 2021 04:04 PM IST
पुलिस ने कच्ची शराब पकड़ी
पुलिस ने कच्ची शराब पकड़ी - फोटो : अमर उजाला
उत्तर प्रदेश के मेरठ जनपद में आबकारी विभाग और पुलिस ने खादर क्षेत्र के कई गांव में अभियान चलाकर लगभग आठ हजार लीटर लहन नष्ट किया। त्रिस्तरीय पंचायत चुनाव को देखते हुए उच्च अधिकारियों के निर्देश पर कार्रवाई हुई है।
city & states meerut excise department up police baghpat news up news uttar pradesh news

Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc.

पुलिस ने कच्ची शराब पकड़ी
पुलिस ने कच्ची शराब पकड़ी - फोटो : अमर उजाला
लहन नष्ट करते पुलिसकर्मी
लहन नष्ट करते पुलिसकर्मी - फोटो : अमर उजाला
पुलिस ने कई गांवों में की कार्रवाई
पुलिस ने कई गांवों में की कार्रवाई - फोटो : अमर उजाला
कार्रवाई करती पुलिस
कार्रवाई करती पुलिस - फोटो : अमर उजाला
कार्रवाई करती पुलिस
कार्रवाई करती पुलिस - फोटो : अमर उजाला
पुलिस ने की कार्रवाई
पुलिस ने की कार्रवाई - फोटो : अमर उजाला
