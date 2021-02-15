शहर चुनें

Meerut Advocate Suicide Case: फूटा वकीलों का गुस्सा, एसएसपी ऑफिस में तोड़फोड़, देखिए तस्वीरें

kapil kumar
न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, मेरठ
Updated Mon, 15 Feb 2021 04:28 PM IST
मेरठ वकील आत्महत्या मामला : एसएसपी ऑफिस में हंगामा करते वकील
मेरठ वकील आत्महत्या मामला : एसएसपी ऑफिस में हंगामा करते वकील - फोटो : अमर उजाला
उत्तर प्रदेश के मेरठ शहर में अधिवक्ता ओमकार सिंह की आत्महत्या के मामले में सोमवार को वकीलों ने हंगामा खड़ा कर दिया। उन्होंने एसएसपी ऑफिस पहुंचकर तोड़फोड़ कर दी। इस दौरान वकीलों ने पुलिस-प्रशासन के खिलाफ जमकर नारेबाजी की।
मेरठ वकील आत्महत्या मामला : एसएसपी ऑफिस में हंगामा करते वकील
मेरठ वकील आत्महत्या मामला : एसएसपी ऑफिस में हंगामा करते वकील - फोटो : अमर उजाला
विधायक की गिरफ्तारी की मांग पर अड़े वकील
विधायक की गिरफ्तारी की मांग पर अड़े वकील - फोटो : अमर उजाला
एसएसपी ऑफिस में हंगामा करते वकील
एसएसपी ऑफिस में हंगामा करते वकील - फोटो : अमर उजाला
हंगामा करते वकील
हंगामा करते वकील - फोटो : अमर उजाला
हंगामा करते वकील
हंगामा करते वकील - फोटो : अमर उजाला
हंगामा करते वकील
हंगामा करते वकील - फोटो : अमर उजाला
